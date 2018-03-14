‘Once Upon a Time’ Creators Reveal First Details From Series Finale

This is it. The final stretch. Once Upon a Time is officially beginning production on its final episode.

A couple of months after ABC announced that the fantasy series would be coming to an end after the current seventh season, the Once Upon a Time creators have finished up the script for the show’s very last episode.

Adam Horowitz, who co-created Once with Edward Kitsis, tweeted out an image of the finale script this morning, with the message, “Here is the last Once Upon a Time title spoiler ever. It’s been fun! Hope to see ya Friday!”

The tweet revealed that the series finale would be titled “Leaving Storybrooke.” It was written by Horowitz and Kitsis.

Here is the last #OnceUponATime #titlespoiler ever. It’s been fun! Hope to see ya Friday! pic.twitter.com/5CZurASmpr — Adam Horowitz (@AdamHorowitzLA) March 14, 2018

For big fans of the show, this episode will surely bring about nostalgia and good memories. The characters of Once spent six seasons living in the town of Storybrooke, trapped there after a curse expelled them from the Enchanted Forest. In Season 7, the show went through a bit of a reboot, and many of the original actors left. The attention of the series shifted to a new curse, with many new characters, in a town called Hyperion Heights.

The “Leaving Storybrooke” title alludes to the idea that the series will come full circle, and give many of the major characters one last goodbye.

When the announcement was made regarding the show’s cancellation, the creators weren’t surprised. In fact, Kitsis revealed that they had planned a potential ending just in case Once didn’t get renewed for Season 8.

“Yes, I would say that we did not go into this season assuming there would be a season 8, so we had two paths for the finale — one where it was closed-ended, one where it was open-ended,” Kitsis explained. We had been building toward it the whole year anyways, so instead of a cliffhanger, it will just be a closed-ended story that wraps it up. But we’re prepared and ready, so we weren’t shocked by it.”

The creators have since confirmed that some of the original cast members will return at least one more time before the series concludes later this spring.

New episodes of Once Upon a Time air on Friday nights at 8pm ET on ABC, followed by Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD.

