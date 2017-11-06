New ‘Once Upon a Time’ Plot Twist Could Turn Season 7 Upside Down

(Warning: This article contains major spoilers regarding the latest episode of Once Upon a Time)

This season of Once Upon a Time has been a bit of a reboot for the show, introducing several new characters and taking the show to a Northwestern town called Hyperion Heights. With the new town, came a new curse, which means plenty of new plot twists to shock fans of the series.

In what was probably the biggest twist of the new season so far, Friday night’s episode pulled the rug out from those watching the show to reveal that Ivy (Adelaide Kane), the real-world version of Cinderella’s step-sister Drizella, is actually aware of the curse plaguing the rest of the story book characters in Hyperion Heights. Like Rumpelstiltskin and Regina in the first season of OUAT, Ivy knows exactly what’s going on, and who everybody in the town really is.

Aligned with the mysterious witch (Emma Booth), Ivy has become one of this season’s bigger villains. At least, that’s how it seems at this point.

While speaking with EW about the big twist, executive producer Edward Kitsis revealed what lead to Ivy’s terrible secret.

“I would say that when you are the unloved child and you are looking for your mother’s approval – Ivy wants to show her mom that she’s just as capable, if not more so, than her, and we’ll be seeing that coming up,” Kitsis explained.

Fans will get a chance to see a little more of Ivy/Drizella’s story unfold when Once Upon a Time returns on Friday, November 10 at 8 p.m. ET.