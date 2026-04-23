One of Netflix’s Best New Shows of 2025 Is Already Back for Season 2 (And You Can Watch Every Episode Right Now)

With returning series like Stranger Things and Wednesday and new shows such as Adolescence and The Four Seasons, 2025 was a standout year for Netflix. The streaming giant drew huge viewership numbers and plenty of critical acclaim with its stacked lineup of original programming, and some of those hits are already returning in 2026. One of Netflix’s best new shows of 2025 was an underappreciated sports comedy, and it just returned for its second season.

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Mindy Kaling’s Running Point is officially back in the game. The series returned for Season 2 on Netflix on April 23rd, dropping with a typical binge release with all 10 episodes now streaming. Running Point is essentially Ted Lasso meets Girl Boss and features Kate Hudson as a reformed party girl who takes over as president of the fictional LA Waves basketball team after her brother is forced to step down. The series follows her as she fights to prove her capability to skeptical family members, the board, and the sports community.

Netflix’s Running Point Is a 10/10 Sports Comedy

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Running Point wasn’t the biggest Netflix show of 2025, and it’s one you may have missed, but it’s definitely worth checking out. While the series is a sports-centric comedy, it goes beyond sports to focus on intense personal conflict, including family dysfunction, romantic relationship challenges, and corporate skepticism, and delivers plenty of laughs with rapid-fire banter and witty one-liners. Combined with a generally engaging plotline that hooks you from the start and Hudson’s great performance as the strong, complex lead, Running Point earned a 79% critic reception and 81% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and a Season 2 renewal just a week after its premiere.

It’s still too early for Season 2 to garner any critical or general audience reception on the review aggregator site, but early reviews have been mixed to mostly positive. The AU Review’s Peter Gray even said the show’s second season “makes a convincing case that it’s here to play for the long game,” while Breeze Riley wrote for Multiverse of Color that Season 2 “sticks to a winning game plan.” With the championship in sight, Season 2 follows Isla as she must outmaneuver chaos in both the locker room and the boardroom, the addictive new season playing a balancing act with professional ambition, romantic storylines, and sibling relationships.

Will There Be a Running Point Season 3?

That’s still up in the air. While Season 2 will undoubtedly leave fans eager for more, Netflix hasn’t officially renewed Running Point for Season 3 just yet. That’s not really surprising given that the new season only just premiered and renewals are often reserved for later, with the show’s sophomore run ordered a week after its premiere. The show’s future likely hinges on overall reception and viewership numbers for Season 2.

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