One of the Decade’s Best Dramas Is Streaming Free (With All Six Seasons Available)

While movies tend to flip and flop between streaming services on what feels like a monthly basis, seeing major TV shows change online homes is a lot more surprising. This is especially true of long-running shows with several seasons, which largely appear on the same one or two services for extended periods of time. Seeing one of these major TV titles on another streamer is a surprise, but the even bigger surprise is seeing one of those shows turn up on a completely free service. That’s what happened on Tubi this month, when all six seasons of a defining 2010s drama arrived.

The beginning of October saw Tubi add every episode of the Emmy-winning series This Is Us, which ran six seasons from 2016 to 2022. The multi-generational drama was known for its ability to tug at your heart strings in nearly every episode, as well as for the instantly memorable performances from its ensemble cast.

Tubi added the entirety of This Is Us on October 1st, allowing fans the opportunity to see the whole saga of the Pearson family at no cost. That’s a total of 106 episodes now available on the service. There has been no word as to how long Tubi will be keeping the series, which can also be found on Hulu.

New Movies & Shows Streaming Free on Tubi

This Is Us was added to Tubi’s lineup this month, giving the service a massive boost in the TV department, but it was far from the only major title to hit to land on the roster at the top of October. Films like The Crow, House Party, Ex Machina, and Total Recall made their way to Tubi on October 1st, along with the entire list of titles found below.

30 Days of Night (2007)

30 Days of Night: Dark Days

A League of Their Own

Abduction

Absolute Power

Addicted

After Earth

After We Collided

The Age of Innocence

American History X

American Sniper

An American Werewolf in London

Annihilation

Arachnophobia

Arthur and the Invisibles

Astro Boy

Baby Boy

Bad Axe

Big Momma’s House

Big Momma’s House 2

Big Trouble in Little China

The Blackcoat’s Daughter

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Brothers (2001)

Breaking In

The Burbs

Chasing History

Climax

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs

The Color Purple

Concussion

Corrina, Corrina

Corsage

The Crow

Dark Harvest

The Day After Tomorrow

Delivery Man

Desperado

Down By Law

Drumline

Ella Enchanted

Enemies Close

Enemies Closer

Enemy

Ex Machina

Fireproof

Flight

Frankenstein (2004)

From Dusk Till Dawn

Funny Farm

Furious 7

The Game

Get Rich or Die Tryin’

The Good Son (1993)

Green Room

Grind House: Death Proof

Grind House: Planet Terror

The Grudge (2019)

The Guardian

Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters

The Hills Have Eyes

The Hills Have Eyes 2

Hollow Man

Holmes and Watson

Houdini

House Party

House Party 2

House Party 3

House Party 4: Down to the Last Minute

House Party: Tonight’s the Night

The Humans

I Want You Back

Idiocracy

In a Valley of Violence

Independence Day: Resurgence

Insidious: The Last Key

Interview With a Vampire

The Jeffersons, Seasons 2-3

Jennifer’s Body

Joe Dirt (2001)

Knight and Day

Lakeview Terrace

Lamb

Last Holiday (2006)

The Last Witch Hunter

Legally Blonde

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde

Life After Beth

Little Nicky

Little Women: LA

Lovelace

Medusa Deluxe

Men (2022)

The Monster

Mojave

Mr. 3000

Mr. Nobody

The Mummy (1999)

The Mummy Returns

The Munsters

The Omen

Open Season: Scared Silly

Paris Is Burning

Parker (2013)

Pass the Rock

P2 (2007)

Pi

Practical Magic

Redemption Day

The Replacements

The Ring

Robin Hood: Men in Tights

Running With the Devil

Saw

Saw 2

Saw 3

Side Effects

Six

Skyscraper

Slow West

Somewhere in Queens

The Spiderwick Chronicles

Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over

Spy Kids 4

Supercell

Superfly

Surviving R. Kelly

Teen Spirit

Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation

That Awkward Moment

This Boy’s Life

This Is Us

Three Thousand Years of Longing

To Live and Die and Live

Total Recall (1990)

Tusk

The Twilight Zone

Under the Skin

Vampire in Brooklyn

The Vault

The Visit

The Voyeurs

Wahlburgers

Watchmen

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

Wicked City

Woman Walks Ahead

Wrath of Man

WWE Rivals