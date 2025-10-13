One of the Decade’s Best Dramas Is Streaming Free (With All Six Seasons Available)

While movies tend to flip and flop between streaming services on what feels like a monthly basis, seeing major TV shows change online homes is a lot more surprising. This is especially true of long-running shows with several seasons, which largely appear on the same one or two services for extended periods of time. Seeing one of these major TV titles on another streamer is a surprise, but the even bigger surprise is seeing one of those shows turn up on a completely free service. That’s what happened on Tubi this month, when all six seasons of a defining 2010s drama arrived.
The beginning of October saw Tubi add every episode of the Emmy-winning series This Is Us, which ran six seasons from 2016 to 2022. The multi-generational drama was known for its ability to tug at your heart strings in nearly every episode, as well as for the instantly memorable performances from its ensemble cast.
Tubi added the entirety of This Is Us on October 1st, allowing fans the opportunity to see the whole saga of the Pearson family at no cost. That’s a total of 106 episodes now available on the service. There has been no word as to how long Tubi will be keeping the series, which can also be found on Hulu.
New Movies & Shows Streaming Free on Tubi
This Is Us was added to Tubi’s lineup this month, giving the service a massive boost in the TV department, but it was far from the only major title to hit to land on the roster at the top of October. Films like The Crow, House Party, Ex Machina, and Total Recall made their way to Tubi on October 1st, along with the entire list of titles found below.
30 Days of Night (2007)
30 Days of Night: Dark Days
A League of Their Own
Abduction
Absolute Power
Addicted
After Earth
After We Collided
The Age of Innocence
American History X
American Sniper
An American Werewolf in London
Annihilation
Arachnophobia
Arthur and the Invisibles
Astro Boy
Baby Boy
Bad Axe
Big Momma’s House
Big Momma’s House 2
Big Trouble in Little China
The Blackcoat’s Daughter
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Brothers (2001)
Breaking In
The Burbs
Chasing History
Climax
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs
The Color Purple
Concussion
Corrina, Corrina
Corsage
The Crow
Dark Harvest
The Day After Tomorrow
Delivery Man
Desperado
Down By Law
Drumline
Ella Enchanted
Enemies Close
Enemies Closer
Enemy
Ex Machina
Fireproof
Flight
Frankenstein (2004)
From Dusk Till Dawn
Funny Farm
Furious 7
The Game
Get Rich or Die Tryin’
The Good Son (1993)
Green Room
Grind House: Death Proof
Grind House: Planet Terror
The Grudge (2019)
The Guardian
Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters
The Hills Have Eyes
The Hills Have Eyes 2
Hollow Man
Holmes and Watson
Houdini
House Party
House Party 2
House Party 3
House Party 4: Down to the Last Minute
House Party: Tonight’s the Night
The Humans
I Want You Back
Idiocracy
In a Valley of Violence
Independence Day: Resurgence
Insidious: The Last Key
Interview With a Vampire
The Jeffersons, Seasons 2-3
Jennifer’s Body
Joe Dirt (2001)
Knight and Day
Lakeview Terrace
Lamb
Last Holiday (2006)
The Last Witch Hunter
Legally Blonde
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde
Life After Beth
Little Nicky
Little Women: LA
Lovelace
Medusa Deluxe
Men (2022)
The Monster
Mojave
Mr. 3000
Mr. Nobody
The Mummy (1999)
The Mummy Returns
The Munsters
The Omen
Open Season: Scared Silly
Paris Is Burning
Parker (2013)
Pass the Rock
P2 (2007)
Pi
Practical Magic
Redemption Day
The Replacements
The Ring
Robin Hood: Men in Tights
Running With the Devil
Saw
Saw 2
Saw 3
Side Effects
Six
Skyscraper
Slow West
Somewhere in Queens
The Spiderwick Chronicles
Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over
Spy Kids 4
Supercell
Superfly
Surviving R. Kelly
Teen Spirit
Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation
That Awkward Moment
This Boy’s Life
This Is Us
Three Thousand Years of Longing
To Live and Die and Live
Total Recall (1990)
Tusk
The Twilight Zone
Under the Skin
Vampire in Brooklyn
The Vault
The Visit
The Voyeurs
Wahlburgers
Watchmen
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
Wicked City
Woman Walks Ahead
Wrath of Man
WWE Rivals