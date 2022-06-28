Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Is Now Streaming on Hulu

After the shocking cliffhanger of the Season 1 finale, the second season of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building has debuted and brought with it some anticipated explanations for the events of the series. Much like the first season of the series, rather than dropping an entire season at once, new episodes are released on a weekly basis, though today has seen the season kick off with the debut of the first two episodes. Despite getting our first clues about this season's mystery, it will be quite a few weeks before all answers have been revealed. Check out the first two episodes of Only Murders in the Building Season 2 on Hulu now.

The new season is described, "Following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger, Charles, Oliver & Mabel race to unmask her killer. However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue -- the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny's homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder."

Only Murders in the Building hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie, Looking). Martin and Hoffman executive produce along with Martin Short, Selena Gomez, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman, and Jess Rosenthal.

Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez all return to reprise their roles, with the sophomore season also having added Amy Schumer, Cara Delevigne, Shirley MacLaine, and Michael Rapaport.

While the debut season saw guest stars like Nathan Lane, Tina Fey, and Jane Lynch, Season 2 sees even more unexpected performers dropping by the Arconia apartment building. For Season 3, showrunner John Hoffman shared with Variety that he would like to see Harry Styles be a guest star. Steve Martin said he'd like to see Steven Spielberg, while Martin Short joked that he wants to see Steven Seagal appear in the new season.

Given how the exciting mystery drew in audiences on a weekly basis, expanding its viewership of passionate fans, Short previously detailed his apprehension about a second season living up to the first.

"Trying to live up to something that's a big success, there's always a little extra pressure," the actor revealed to Entertainment Weekly. "But once I started reading the scripts and realizing how well they were crafted, then you just get excited, like you did [in] the first season, about shooting it."

