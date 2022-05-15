SNL: Steve Martin Makes Surprise Appearance During Selena Gomez-Hosted Episode

✖

Selena Gomez's monologue for her episode of Saturday Night Live gave a shout out to both of her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, and the former made a surprise appearance in the episode. A digital short during the episode debuted, framing itself as a television series titled "American Inventors." Gomez first appears acting as the host, revealing that this week's "episode" of the series is one about the American institution, the whoopee cushion. Martin then appeared in the episode as the cushion's "inventor," Archie Gizmo, detailing the process of how he came up with the concept, rooted in his wife, Aidy Bryant as "Dina Beans."

The sketch continued beyond the invention of the whoopee cushion, revealing that Gizmo was inspired by his wife to create almost every other classic prank in the book. Spring snakes in the peanut jar, electric shock pens, and others were bookmarked throughout the hilarious sketch. Martin was feature prominently throughout it, though sadly Martin Short didn't appear, despite many assuming both would show up after Gomez's monologue. Watch it for yourself below!

an inventor and his muse pic.twitter.com/miSv6cWXyG — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 15, 2022

This marks the latest appearance by Martin on Saturday Night Live, having appeared in the mid-season finale back in December when he was all set to welcome Paul Rudd into the "Five Timers Club." That episode ended up taking a sharp turn away from being a traditional episode, airing fan-favorite sketches and the digital shorts that had been recorded prior to the premiere time. Martin made a guest appearance in that episode alongside Tom Hanks and Tina Fey. It wasn't the last time that Martin would appear during this season of the series though, returning for the John Mulaney-hosted episode back in February alongside Candice Bergen, Tina Fey, Elliott Gould, Conan O'Brien and Rudd in yet another Five Timers Club sketch.

Martin, Gomez, and Martin Short will return to their roles for Only Murders in the Building season two on June 28, only on Hulu. An official description for the new season of the show reads as follows: "Following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger, Charles, Oliver & Mabel race to unmask her killer. However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue – the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny's homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder."