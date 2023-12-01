Only Murders in the Building to Air on ABC in January

One of the most acclaimed TV shows on Hulu is set to make its broadcast debut on ABC. Earlier this year, ABC aired all of the Marvel Disney+ series Ms. Marvel on its network, allowing the show to reach new fans. In January, the network will try a similar experiment with Only Murders in the Building, the comedy starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. The entire first season of the series will air on ABC throughout the month of January.

ABC and Hulu announced that Only Murders in the Building will take over Tuesday nights in January. The first four Tuesdays in the month will feature a block of Only Murders programming. The first three episodes of the series will air on January 2nd, followed by another three episodes on January 9th and January 16th. The Season 1 finale will air on its own on January 23rd.

With the regular ABC TV slate scheduled to start making a comeback in February, Only Murders in the Building will help fill in one of the network's biggest nights in the meantime.

Only Murders in the Building Season 4 (SPOILERS AHEAD)

Hulu has already announced a fourth season of Only Murders in the Building, which is great news because Season 3 ends on another big cliffhanger. The final minutes of Season 3 introduce the next mystery, as popular guest character Sazz (Jane Lynch) is killed in Charles' apartment. Only Murders co-creator John Hoffman recently spoke to TVLine about the latest victim.

"That's one of the reasons why we did it. We hadn't done a beloved [murder victim] before," Hoffman said. "It's always hugely helpful to have a personal connection. It drives you, it creates a lot of feelings, and it ties the trie [in our mystery] in ways that feel completely different. But we also hadn't done the thing where — I don't want to say too much — but there were certain things we hadn't done yet within this setup, and that excited me. It ticked the boxes of the personal, the sad, and of someone surprising, and the audience will feel something. Perhaps they'll hate us!"

"I was a little assured when I proposed this idea to Jane Lynch and she lit up," he continued. "She was like, 'I love it,' because she knows the show, and she knows we spend a lot of time with our victims, and I can't wait to do that [with Sazz]. The character that Jane created is so genius. I want to see and learn more about what her life was like, and what was going on in her life as our trio investigate, but I can't say too much more than that."