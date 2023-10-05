Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Finale Is Most-Viewed 2023 Finale on Hulu

Through its third season, Only Murders in the Building continues to be one of the most popular original titles on Hulu. The third installment concluded on Tuesday, bringing a close to the current murder case and setting up a brand new one for Season 4. Unsurprisingly, quite a lot of people tuned in to watch the finale on the very first day it was available, making it a big win for Hulu.

On Thursday, Hulu announced that the Only Murders in the Building Season 3 finale was the most-watched finale on the entire service in 2023. That number is based on overall views, which are measured by total stream time divided by runtime. It's not a perfect system for breaking down viewership, but it does confirm that Only Murders remains a major hit in the streaming comedy space.

Only Murders in the Building Season 4 (SPOILERS AHEAD)

Hulu has already announced a fourth season of Only Murders in the Building, which is great news because Season 3 ends on another big cliffhanger. The final minutes of Season 3 introduce the next mystery, as popular guest character Sazz (Jane Lynch) is killed in Charles' apartment. Only Murders co-creator John Hoffman recently spoke to TVLine about the latest victim.

"That's one of the reasons why we did it. We hadn't done a beloved [murder victim] before," Hoffman said. "It's always hugely helpful to have a personal connection. It drives you, it creates a lot of feelings, and it ties the trie [in our mystery] in ways that feel completely different. But we also hadn't done the thing where — I don't want to say too much — but there were certain things we hadn't done yet within this setup, and that excited me. It ticked the boxes of the personal, the sad, and of someone surprising, and the audience will feel something. Perhaps they'll hate us!"

"I was a little assured when I proposed this idea to Jane Lynch and she lit up," he continued. "She was like, 'I love it,' because she knows the show, and she knows we spend a lot of time with our victims, and I can't wait to do that [with Sazz]. The character that Jane created is so genius. I want to see and learn more about what her life was like, and what was going on in her life as our trio investigate, but I can't say too much more than that."

