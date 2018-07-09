TV Shows

‘Orange Is the New Black’ Fans Still Boycotting Show Over Character’s Death

Orange is the New Black season six will be here soon, but some fans are still boycotting the show over a character death that took place in season four.

Caution: Potential Series Spoilers Below

Fresh on the heels of the series trailer being released, some fans have expressed frustration over Poussey Washington — played by Samira Wiley on the show — being killed off.

The tragic death took place in the penultimate episode of season four, when Poussey attempted to help Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren and was improperly restrained by Correctional Officer Baxter “Gerber” Bayley.

As a result, Poussey died. That death ended up being the main catalyst for the events of 2017s season five, but some fans are still not over the loss.

“I stopped watching.. I don’t even blink twice when I see it come up on tv or my downloads,” one former fan confessed.

“I haven’t even seen her death. Someone ruined it for me and I just couldn’t watch,” another person added.

While a number of people are still upset about Wiley not being on the show any longer, there are also some who argue that the series has still been good in the wake of her departure.

“OK but season 5 of [Orange is the New Black] is definitely the best one ever,” one fan contested.

For those who are still invested in the series, season six will premiere on Netflix on Friday, July 27.

