‘Orange Is the New Black’ Fans Still Boycotting Show Over Character’s Death

Orange is the New Black season six will be here soon, but some fans are still boycotting the show over a character death that took place in season four.

Caution: Potential Series Spoilers Below

Fresh on the heels of the series trailer being released, some fans have expressed frustration over Poussey Washington — played by Samira Wiley on the show — being killed off.

The tragic death took place in the penultimate episode of season four, when Poussey attempted to help Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren and was improperly restrained by Correctional Officer Baxter “Gerber” Bayley.

We all stopped watching when you killed Poussey. https://t.co/GZGvWghplI — Carla (@lesbeauxxxx) July 8, 2018

As a result, Poussey died. That death ended up being the main catalyst for the events of 2017s season five, but some fans are still not over the loss.

Got spoiled for it and didn’t even watch that season. Stories about police brutality are needed, but come on, OITNB, think about *who* you killed off to make your point: the only Black lesbian, the character in the strongest wlw relationship… It’s old news and we are *tired*. — Ursula (@lovesthesoundof) July 9, 2018

“I stopped watching.. I don’t even blink twice when I see it come up on tv or my downloads,” one former fan confessed.

“I haven’t even seen her death. Someone ruined it for me and I just couldn’t watch,” another person added.

I got spoiled and honestly thank God. I didn’t want to give them ratings after that bullshit. They could have written her being released or her being transferred (hopefully with Soso). But no they had to kill her for shock value — Cecil (@transyurochka) July 9, 2018

While a number of people are still upset about Wiley not being on the show any longer, there are also some who argue that the series has still been good in the wake of her departure.

Y’all can stay pressed (don’t get me wrong, I cried like a baby bc she was my absolute favorite) but the show is still amazing, you’re missing a lot of quality content — 𝖒𝖆𝖉𝖊𝖑𝖎𝖓𝖊 (@fmlzion) July 9, 2018

“OK but season 5 of [Orange is the New Black] is definitely the best one ever,” one fan contested.

Since Samira Wiley is featured on Handmaid’s Tale, i thought she wanted out. Poussey will always be missed. She was the best. I will, however, be watching. This lead the way with a strong diverse female ensemble. None of them disappoint. pic.twitter.com/z6L9H9Z8u2 — ©wordfromyrmom i*came*to*drop*bombs (@cbgb84) July 9, 2018

For those who are still invested in the series, season six will premiere on Netflix on Friday, July 27.