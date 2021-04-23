Original Kung Fu Star Has One Problem With The CW's Reboot

✖

The CW's reboot of Kung Fu takes some pretty major liberties when compared to the 1970s version, especially with the induction of some supernatural magic. One of the only surviving cast members of the original show has aired their grievance with the show in a new interview, and it's not about the magic. Radames Pera, who played the younger version of David Carradine's Caine (a.k.a. Grasshopper) spoke with EW about the series and said that it's the show's use of kung fu and martial arts as a means for frequent violence that they don't like, especially since Olivia Liang's Nicky Shen has become a bit of a vigilante as she tries to avenge her master.

"I want to be positive and not be critical of [the new version], except for the fact they're taking very big licenses with the original show," Pera said, noting that he'd only read the script for the pilot and has not seen the series. "David Carradine once said that Kung Fu was an anti-revenge series. The character walked through life trying to make as few ripples as possible because of his mixed race status. But he'd immediately be the focus of people's negative attention and bigotry, so he would have to deal with these jerks coming at him," Pera explains to EW. "Despite that, he always tried to do the least amount of harm."

He added, "There's a beautiful ... and I'm not going to recall it word for word ... but Master Po says to young Caine to honor all life. The first rule of Kung Fu is to run away. If you have to confront, check rather than hurt, hurt rather than maim, maim rather than kill. That was a very interesting thing to watch, a trained person make those kinds of decisions rather than use lethal force at all times, which is kind of what you're seeing in this new show."

The CW's version of the series has maintained a solid ratings hold since it premiered earlier this month. In her review ComicBook.com's Nicole Drum wrote: "Kung Fu is a fun, heartfelt series that easily sets itself apart from its spiritual predecessor and claims its own place. It is not perfect -- there's a bit of awkward exposition, the two parts of Nicky's story don't quite mesh just right in the pilot, and the dialogue is fairly weak at some points, despite the best efforts of its very talented cast -- but it's a refreshing and engaging series unlike anything else on television, in the best way possible."

Kung Fu airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.