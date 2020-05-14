The CW's Kung Fu Reboot Gets First Poster, Synopsis

✖

The CW has released the first poster and official synopsis for Kung Fu, a new series from Warner Bros. Television and executive producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schecter, the team behind most of DC's live-action shows. The series, a reinvention of the '70s TV series starring David Carradine, centers on a young Chinese-American woman who drops out of college and travels to a Chinese monastery to train -- only to return home to a nightmarish San Francisco under the thumb of organized crime. As you might expect, she takes matters into her own hands, launching a martial arts-powered war on crime.

This isn't the first time Kung Fu has been revived. In 1986, there was a Kung-Fu movie, followed by Kung Fu: The Next Generation in 1987. That failed pilot starred Brandon Lee. In 1993, Kung Fu: The Legend Continues aired for four seasons. A Kung Fu movie was a more modern sensibility has been on the radar intermittently for years, with actor/director Bill Paxton and filmmaker Baz Luhrmann both attached to it at various points.

You can check the synopsis out below.

A quarter-life crisis causes a young Chinese-American woman, Nicky Shen (Olivia Liang), to drop out of college and go on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China. But when she returns to San Francisco, she finds her hometown is overrun with crime and corruption and her own parents (Tzi Ma and Kheng Hua Tan) are at the mercy of a powerful Triad. Nicky will rely on her tech-savvy sister (Shannon Dang), pre-med brother (Jon Prasida), Assistant District Attorney and ex-boyfriend (Gavin Stenhouse), and new love interest (Eddie Liu) as well as her martial arts skills and Shaolin values to protect her community and bring criminals to justice ... all while searching for the ruthless assassin (Gwendoline Yeo) who killed her Shaolin mentor and is now targeting her. Inspired by the original series created by Ed Spielman, KUNG FU is from Warner Bros. Television in association with Quinn’s House and Berlanti Productions, with writer/executive producer Christina M. Kim (“Blindspot,” “Lost”) and executive producers Martin Gero (“Blindspot,” “LA Complex”), Greg Berlanti (“Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Riverdale”) and Sarah Schechter (“Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Riverdale”).

Kung Fu will be part of The CW's midseason series, which will likely debut in late spring 2021. Other midseason series include DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, In The Dark, Roswell New Mexico, and Republic of Sarah.

