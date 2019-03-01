Original ‘Roswell’ Star Shiri Appleby Directs ‘Roswell New Mexico’ Episode “Songs About Texas”

The CW has released the official synopsis for “Songs About Texas,” the March 19 episode of Roswell, New Mexico which will be directed by original Roswell star Shiri Appleby.

Appleby, who has taken a more active role as a director on series like UnReal and Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, will helm the episode, marking her first return to the franchise since Roswell wrapped in 2002.

In Roswell, Appleby played girl-next-door Liz Parker, whose relationship with alien-human hybrid Max Evans (Jason Behr) drove the narrative of the series.

In Roswell, New Mexico, the exact character is not back; Appleby’s character is closely reflected in Liz Ortecho (Jeanine Mason). Max Evans returns, played by Nathan Parsons.

You can see the official synopsis for the episode below.

Max (Nathan Dean Parsons) and Michael (Michael Vlamis) travel to Texas to visit a faith healer, who may be able to shed some light on the alien symbol Max has been researching. Meanwhile, Maria (Heather Hemmens) and Liz (Jeanine Mason) pay a visit to the same faith healer in hopes of finding a cure for Maria’s ailing mother. Elsewhere, Alex (Tyler Blackburn) and Kyle (Michael Trevino) look into what Sargant Manes may be hiding. Shiri Appleby directed the episode written by Sabir Pirzada & Carina Adly MacKenzie

Roswell, New Mexico airs at 9 p.m. ET/PT, following episodes of The Flash Tuesday nights on The CW. “Songs About Texas” will premiere on March 19.

You can see the official logline for the series below.

More than maybe anywhere else on Earth, Roswell, New Mexico is ground zero for those who seek proof that aliens exist. Roswell native Liz Ortecho left it all behind 10 years ago after the death of her beloved older sister Rosa. But after the government cuts funding on her biomedical research, she reluctantly returns to her tourist-trap hometown to move back in with her father. When Liz arrives, she reconnects with Max Evans, her teenage crush, who is now a Roswell police officer. Their chemistry is instantly electric. But Liz soon discovers a shocking truth: Max is an alien who has kept his unearthly abilities hidden his entire life, along with those of his otherworldly sister, Isobel, and their friend Michael. As the two grow closer after a decade apart, Liz finds it difficult to keep the truth from her best friend, Maria De Luca, and her trusting high school ex, Dr. Kyle Valenti. Also hiding their extraterrestrial origins are Isobel and Michael, with Isobel not even revealing the truth to her husband, Noah Bracken, and Michael keeping his identity hidden beneath a bad-boy exterior of hard living and casual hookups. Meanwhile, Master Sergeant Jesse Manes spearheads a long-standing government conspiracy — unbeknownst to his son, Alex Manes (Tyler Blackburn), who has recently returned from service overseas with emotional and physical injuries. The politics of fear and hatred that run rampant in Roswell threaten to expose Max and his family and could endanger his deepening romance with Liz…as well as their lives.