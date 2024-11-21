Original Suits Star Set to Return New For Spinoff Series

An original Suits cast member is headed to Suits LA. According to Deadline, Gabriel Macht, who played super lawyer Harvey Specter on the original USA series, is making his way to the West Coast-set spinoff. Per the report, Macht will reprise the role in a three-episode arc, though additional details about that arc have not officially been revealed. As for Macht himself, the actor seemingly confirmed his return in a post to Instagram in which he put on Harvey Specter’s suit and shoes with the caption “When and old friend is in need…it’s time to take care of things and make those very ‘things’ right.” You can check out that post — which was set to the Suits theme song — below.

Suits LA is set to premiere on Sunday, February 23, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. The series was originally greenlit last year following the massive success of Suits when that series hit Netflix. The spinoff stars Arrow Alum Stephen Amell as Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York who is now leading a law firm in Los Angeles. There with “his firm at a crisis point, and to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives.” Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis, and Bryan Greenberg also star. The series comes from original Suits creator Aaron Korsh.

Macht joining the series even for a few episodes delivers to fans something that they’d been hoping for and speculating about since Suits LA was first announced last year: appearances from the original cast members. Much of the original Suits cast have previously expressed interest in returning for the spinoff — which is set in the same general universe as Suits rather than being a true, direct spinoff series — and even Suits alum Abigail Spencer has previously suggested that “anyone in the Suits universe” could return.

“Yes! Every season when I was available they just kept asking me back,” Spencer said previously, adding that “anyone in the Suits universe could probably come back though” when asked about the spinoff.

As for Macht’s Harvey Specter, it will be interesting to see how the character will make his way to Suits LA. The series finale of Suits saw Harvey leaving his life as a corporate lawyer — and thus the law firm — behind to move to Seattle with his wife and firm executive Donna (Sarah Rafferty) to be part of a legal clinic run by Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams). Speaking of Adams, Suits fans got to see Macht and Adams channel their beloved Suits characters earlier this year for a T-Mobile commercial. Macht’s return for Suits LA will also mark the actor’s return to television for the first time since Suits ended in 2019 as the actor took a break from acting. It remains to be seen if other original Suits alums will make appearances in the spinoff, though some of the cast did get together again for a reunion at this year’s Golden Globes.

Suits LA premieres Sunday, February 23, 2025, on NBC.