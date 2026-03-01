Over 100 Hours of Classic Comic Book Shows Are Now Available for Free

Today is a good day for DC fans. Five shows totaling more than 100 hours of content have officially been uploaded to Tubi, available to stream for free starting today. Each of these animated series brings something different to the table, too, sure to have something for fans of all different kinds of superhero stories to enjoy.

As of today, Teen Titans, The Batman, Justice League, Batman: The Brave and the Bold, as well as the animated version of The Mask, have all hit Tubi, so there’s nothing stopping you from totally binging on superhero content for free, with one of the added series even being hailed as a love letter to animation—which is no small praise considering how beloved each of these series are.

Tubi is Rounding Up the Best Animated Series

Batman: The Brave and the Bold was originally based on a series of comics that was created in the 1950s, also titled The Brave and the Bold, which brought to life a series of team-ups between Batman and other DC characters. In the early 2000s, DC decided to bring Batman: The Brave and the Bold to the smallscreen, animating fans’ favorite superhero collaborations. Teen Titans, beloved by millennials and critics alike (it holds a 92% critics rating), centers on Robin, formerly Batman’s sidekick, with no special powers, as he leads a team comprised of Starfire, Raven, Cyborg, and Beast Boy, all of whom live together in Titans Tower and use their unique abilities to fight crime. Justice League also boasts a great critics’ and audience score, scoring 95% with each, and tells the story of Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, and other superheroes as they come together fight crime and otherworldly threats from their orbiting space station.

The animated version of The Mask was your typical villain-of-the-week fare, absolutely drenched in camp and a unique brand of silliness that made it wildly quotable. And finally, we have The Batman, which focuses on Batman’s early years as a crime-fighter and the Gotham City police’s refusal to publicly acknowledge the vigilante’s existence.

Each show has a wildly different flavor. Some are campy, some are a bit grittier, and some are geared more toward younger audiences. But each has something incredibly special about them—proving why they did so well with critics and audiences alike in their heyday, and why they still endure throughout the superhero genre to this day.

Do you have plans to binge any of these series now that they’re streaming for free? Which one is your favorite? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to keep the conversation going with other DC fans.