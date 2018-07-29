‘Ozark’ Teases Escalation in Season 2 Official Trailer

Season 2 of Ozark is just about a month away, and Netflix released a trailer on Sunday to tease fans to what they can expect.

The trailer focuses heavily on Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) as he delivers calm and collected responses to everyone who questions him. It is more or less a highlight real of grizzly murders and the disposal of many, many bodies.

The season will see Marty racing to build a casino, allowing him to launder money more or less freely. However, he only has six months to get it up and running, and as the trailer shows, there is plenty standing in his way. Perhaps chief among the obstacles are the Snells, who are going to make a clean getaway less and less likely for Marty and his family.

Meanwhile, plot threads from season 1 are sure to carry over. Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner) is clearly still wrestling with her guilt over her uncle’s death, and her father, Cade (Trevor Long) has been released from prison. The Byrde children continue adjusting to the truth of their parents’ dealings.

The sophomore season of Ozark hits Netflix on Friday, Aug. 31. According to a report by Deadline, the trailer was first screened today at a Television Critics Association panel, which featured Bateman, Garner and Laura Linney, who plays Bateman’s on screen wife, Wendy Byrde.

Bateman has a serious controlling interest in the series. The actor directed two episodes in the first season, and at least the first two of this upcoming season as well. The show is also produced by his company, Aggregate, in association with Media Rights Capital for Netflix.

The actor is still trying to recover his public standing after the Arrested Development press tour earlier this year, where he was admonished for vehemently defending one co-star, Jeffrey Tambor, while another, Jessica Walter, cried on screen. The incident was held up as a prime example of systemic abuse for the Me Too movement and the Time’s Up campaign.

That show, also a Netflix property, is now in danger yet again. After three seasons on Fox, it was revived on Netflix several years ago for a lackluster fourth season. Back in May, an unexpected fifth season came along, but it did not perform as expected, and on Sunday a Netflix executive admitted that it was not clear whether a season 6 was in the cards.

“I actually don’t know if [Season 6] is a possibility or not,” said Cindy Holland, Vice President of original content. “We haven’t discussed it at all.”

At least Bateman has another show with the streaming service to focus on in the meantime.