Paper Girls Trailer Released by Amazon Prime Video

It's been a couple of years since Amazon announced Prime Video would be adapting Paper Girls, the Image Comics series by Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang. Back in May, the streaming site released the first teaser for the show and now a trailer is finally here. Amazon took to the Internet today to share the first look at the new series, which is bound to make any fan of the comics pretty happy.

"It's the day after Halloween in 1988 when four young friends accidentally stumble into an intense time war and find themselves inexplicably transported to the year 2019. When they come face-to-face with their adult selves, each girl discovers her own strengths as together they try to find a way back to the past while saving the world of the future," Amazon captioned the trailer on YouTube. You can check out the video below:

Last year, the Paper Girls series hit a snag when it was announced that Stephany Folsom would no longer serve as co-showrunner on the series. Christopher C. Rogers became the sole showrunner on the project which is finally debuting next month. The show follows Tiffany Quilkin (Camryn Jones), Erin Tieng (Lai Nelet), Mac Coyle (Sofia Rosinsky), and KJ Brandman (Fina Strazza). Amazon also released posters for the show, which you can view below:

Pink sky in the morning, time travelers take warning. #PaperGirls pic.twitter.com/efVGY3oL4W — Paper Girls on Prime (@PaperGirlsPV) June 29, 2022

"As huge fans of what Brian and Cliff created in Paper Girls, we couldn't be more excited by the opportunity to bring this incredible adventure to life," Rogers and company said in a statement back when the show was announced. "This is a story with so much heart, and so many unique colors and dimensions — our sincere hope is not only to do justice to the source material but to make Paper Girls unlike anything else currently on TV."

"We love bringing Paper Girls to our global Amazon Prime Video audience as an original series. Brian's beloved, widely acclaimed and multiple Eisner Award-winning story delivers a gripping concept grounded by compelling characters," Albert Cheng, COO and co-head of television at Amazon Studios, said. "We have a great partnership with Legendary and Plan B, and the perfect creative team of Stephany, Christopher, and Christopher, to bring Brian and Cliff's graphic novels to life."

Paper Girls premieres on Prime Video on July 29th.