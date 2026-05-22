Paramount Faces Fan Revolt as Tom Hardy Fired from MobLand Ahead of Season 3

There’s trouble in MobLand, with Tom Hardy fired ahead of Season 3. One of Paramount’s biggest hits, MobLand was pitched as a British version of Ray Donovan. It stars Hardy as Harry Da Souza, a fixer for a notorious London crime family. Nobody was surprised when MobLand was renewed for Season 2, which is due to stream later this year. But it seems this second season hit major problems, and Hardy has now been fired.

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Industry insider Matt Beloni broke the news in his Puck newsletter, explaining Hardy routinely clashed with producers Jez Butterworth and David Glasser, among others. “Hardy was apparently late to set a bunch,” Beloni notes, “constantly asked to give notes on scripts, attempted to change dialogue, and expressed his displeasure that a series initially built around him was increasingly becoming an ensemble showcase for Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, and other co-stars.” Butterworth apparently threatened to quit, but Paramount chose to drop Hardy instead.

MobLand’s Fans Are Not Happy

Image Courtesy of Paramount+

Even Tom Hardy has admitted he’s not easy to work with. “I have a reputation for being difficult,” he admitted to Esquire Magazine as far back as 2015. “And I am. I am, actually. But I’m not unreasonable. It used to be that if somebody hurt me I’d lash out a bit, in order to get them to stop. It ultimately comes from fear.” There have been longstanding rumors about a feud between Hardy and Charlize Theron after Hardy’s performance on Mad Max, and these were finally explored by Kyle Buchanan in his book Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road.

if the allegations are true, sacking him is absolutely the right call, but let’s not pretend he wasn’t the entire engine of the show. Without him, it’s basically a shell of what it was. — XF (@UCHE_BAMBAM) May 22, 2026

Assuming Beloni’s account is entirely accurate, it seems those problems have now resurfaced. The core problem, though, is that MobLand Season 1 wasn’t really an ensemble show; Hardy’s Da Souza was the main draw, and fans are taking to social media to express their displeasure over Paramount’s decision to fire him.

So it ends after Season Two. Got it. https://t.co/gLovwJnpaS — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) May 22, 2026

Beloni’s report seems to indicate MobLand Season 2 attempts to expand the story, taking the focus off of Hardy and sharing it among other characters. It’s easy to see why Hardy wouldn’t necessarily be happy with this approach, because he would no longer be the big draw. Paramount appears to be gambling that this was successful, and that viewers will still be eager to turn up for Season 3. That said, it’s hard to imagine a scenario where Da Souza can be written out; MobLand may have to do a recasting. Such an approach would guarantee controversy.

Mad Max Fury Road was shot in 2012. He is the same asshole he was 14 years ago. Most people never change. https://t.co/v2sRFjGUyy pic.twitter.com/Vv5cDKtEJT — *sigh* (@bunndumm) May 22, 2026

Viewers are divided. Some are understandably insisting this means MobLand is pretty much over from Season 2; he was the star of the show, and they believe he should have had free rein to give any notes he wanted. Others have pointed to Hardy’s history, particularly to the reports from Mad Max: Fury Road, and simply noted that he hasn’t changed. Hardy himself previously blamed his conduct on fear; if this was rooted in a fear he was losing his star vehicle, it’s quite sad to see those becoming self-fulfilling.

According to Beloni, Hardy’s contract did give him the option to walk from Season 3 if he so wished. In this case, though, Paramount shot first. Reps for Paramount and Hardy declined to comment on Beloni’s report.

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