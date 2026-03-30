MobLand Season 2 Gets Exciting & “Insane” Paramount+ Return Update From Star

MobLand Season 2 has received a promising update, one year on from its debut on Paramount+. The crime drama, created by Ronan Bennett and with the first two episodes directed by Guy Ritchie, became an immediate hit on the streamer in 2025. With its starry cast, including Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, and Helen Mirren, and plenty of gangster violence, thrills, and twists, it broke the record for Paramount+’s biggest ever series debut with 2.2 million viewers. With all of that, it’s no surprise that it’s coming back for more.

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There hasn’t been a lot said about MobLand Season 2, but it has been progressing nicely. Filming started at the end of last year, and now things are starting to wrap up, at least for one cast member. On his Instagram page, Emmett J. Scanlan, who plays Paul O’Donnell, one of the key enforcers for the Harrigans, confirmed that he had finished filming the show’s sophomore outing.

Scanlan’s post only notes that he has wrapped filming, so it might still be a little while before some of the bigger players, like Hardy, Brosnan, and Mirren, are done. Still, it bodes well for the show’s return at some point in 2026, though no release date has yet been confirmed. Season 1 only finished production a few days before release, so if nothing else, this should have more time to turn things around.

What To Expect From MobLand Season 2

Image via Paramount+

There are a lot of story threads for MobLand Season 2 to build on, following the dramatic ending to Season 1. As a quick recap, that included Conrad and Maeve Harrigan going to prison, where the former received a hero’s welcome; Harry de Souza accidentally being stabbed in the chest by his wife, Jan; the confirmation that Eddie Harrigan is Conrad’s son, not Kevin’s; the death of their rival, Richie Stevenson; and Harry turning down Kat McAllister’s offer to work for her, which she wasn’t too impressed by.

We obviously know that Harry survived the events of the finale, given Hardy is back for Season 2, but the stabbing may be the least of his worries. There’ll be more marriage drama to work through with Jan, but of even greater concern will be the presence of Kat. She established herself as one of the most powerful forces in MobLand‘s criminal world, with far greater reach than the Harrigans, and after being rejected, she’s likely going to come looking for revenge in some way.

Even aside from what happens with Kat, we can expect more twists in the Harrigan family drama, especially with a new power battle at play. Kevin is ostensibly set to take over the empire, but it’s not like Conrad and Maeve are just going to quietly fade into the background, even if they are in jail. Plus, there’ll be more rivals for him to deal with, which should mean plenty to keep Harry busy. In his part, Scanlan said Season 2 is like “Season 1 on steroids,” adding that it is “f**king insane…ambitious…[and] fast moving.” That’s a pretty exciting way to put it, so hopefully the wait isn’t too much longer.

MobLand Season 1 is available to stream on Paramount+.

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