The 10 Best Jordan Peele Twilight Zone Episodes, Ranked

One of the most important sci-fi anthology shows of all time was the original Twilight Zone, but Jordan Peele created a remake decades later that have episodes that match up to that original series. Peele, as expected, took the series into a more socially conscious direction, using the same sci-fi ideals that Rod Sterling used in his original series and updating it for a modern-day world. Both Sterling and Peele used social issues from their respective timeframes to tell their morality tales in both shows, and Peele was able to deliver stories that were just as brilliant in their twists as the original series throughout its two seasons.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With two seasons and 20 episodes, here are the 10 best Jordan Peele Twilight Zone episodes from his shows revival run.

10) “Downtime”

Image Courtesy of Paramount

“Downtime” was the second episode of The Twilight Zone Season 2, with Jordan Peele writing the episode and J.D. Dillard (Devotion) directing it. The episode stars Morena Baccarin (Firefly, Deadpool) as Michelle Weaver, a woman who learns she achieved a dream promotion, only to discover that her entire existence might be a dream when a giant orb appears in the sky and everyone freezes but her. The cast was incredible, with Colman Domingo and Tony Hale also in it, and the ending was sad, yet hopeful, and it proved that the twists in The Twilight Zone didn’t always have to end on a downer.

9) “Blurryman”

Image Courtesy of Paramount

The 10th episode of the first season of The Twilight Zone reboot was not only produced by Jordan Peele, but he also appeared in the episode as a character. This was one of the most meta episodes of the rebooted series, as a screenwriter finds herself being written into a Twilight Zone episode she is actually writing. Zazie Beetz (Joker) stars as the screenwriter, and the supporting cast includes some big names, including Betty Gabriel, Seth Rogen, Jason Priestley, and Jordan Peele. There is even a twist ending with the Peele series merging with Rod Sterling’s original show. It was a brilliant twist ending.

8) “The Comedian”

Image Courtesy of Paramount

Jordan Peele started off with a strong episode as his Twilight Zone premiere was an episode called “Comedian.” Kumail Nanjiani (Eternals) stars as a struggling comedian named Samir Wassan while Tracy Morgan took on one of his first roles since returning from his accident as a legendary comic who gave him advice. The episode is a strong story about what it means to be a comedian and what comedy really is, as well as what it means to want to find fame even if it means losing yourself in the process.

7) “A Small Town”

Image Courtesy of Paramount

“A Small Town” was the eighth episode of The Twilight Zone Season 2, and it followed a recently widowed handyman who finds a model town that allows him to have god-like powers until someone comes along wanting to steal that power. The morals at play here shows a man (Damon Wayans Jr.) trying to use the model town to help the people in his town overcome their difficulties, while an unscrupulous major (David Krumholtz) uses it for his own power. The lessons of right and wrong, and the satisfying ending, are what The Twilight Zone is all about.

6) “The Who of You”

Image Courtesy of Paramount

“The Who of You” was the third episode of The Twilight Zone Season 2 and it followed an out-of-work actor who decides to rob a bank. However, this gave him the realization he could switch bodies with strangers, which takes his plans to a different level. Ethan Embry (Scream 7) stars as Harry Pine, the actor, and he switches bodies with several different people. This was a perfect Twilight Zone episode when it comes to the twists and turns, and the final moment was a pitch perfect finish.

5) “A Traveler”

Image Courtesy of Paramount

The fourth episode of Season 1 was “A Traveler” and stars Steven Yeun (Invincible) as a mysterious stranger who crashes a holiday party and starts to cause mistrust among everyone there. This is clearly a trickster episode, and Yeun is masterful in his performance, as is Marika Sila as Sgt. Yuka Mongoyak, the one person who knows there is something off about this man. This story ends in the most ludicrous way possible, but thanks to the direction of the brilliant Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night), it worked better than anyone could have expected.

4) “Nightmare At 30,000 Feet”

Image Courtesy of Paramount

Easily, the most risky Jordan Peele Twilight Zone episode was when he decided to remake “Nightmare At 30,000 Feet.” Replacing William Shatner in the role as the plane passenger who sees the monster on the plane, Adam Scott takes on the role, but there were some big changes here. Scott plays a journalist who listens to a podcast that theorizes the plane he is on will disappear. Nothing he does can save the day, and unlike the original episode where Shatner’s passenger is institutionalized, Scott’s journalist has a much darker ending.

3) “Try, Try”

Image Courtesy of Paramount

The ninth episode of The Twilight Zone Season 2 is “Try, Try,” which stars Topher Grace and Kylie Bunbury in a time loop episode. The episode is extremely well done in that it makes viewers feel very comfortable as Claudia and Marc get to know each other, almost like a rom-com version of Groundhog Day. However, this is The Twilight Zone, and when Claudia learns Marc is not who she thought, it takes the dark turn that viewers expected. It is a perfect look at the darkness behind “nice guys” and how a person with what seems like godlike powers can develop into a monster.

2) “Meet in the Middle”

Image Courtesy of Paramount

“Meet in the Middle” was the second season premiere and follows a lonely man who strikes up a friendship with a woman’s voice in his head. Jimmi Simpson stars as Phil Hayes, a man who uses telepathy to strike up a connection with a stranger (Gillian Jacobs), only to learn she is not who he thinks she is The twist here was shocking and shows that the most vulnerable can become as manipulative as anyone else. This was one of the most disturbing episodes of Jordan Peele’s Twilight Zone run, and it would have fit just as easily as a Black Mirror episode.

1) “Replay”

Image Courtesy of Paramount

“Replay” was the third episode of Jordan Peele’s first season of The Twilight Zone. Throughout its existence, from the original series to the Peele reboot, The Twilight Zone has always held a distorted mirror up so society can see itself at its worse, and this episode is as notable today as it was when it first aired. A woman (Sanaa Lathan) uses an old camcorder (magically) to help protect her and her son (Damson Idris) from a police officer who shows up to threaten them no matter what they do. The episode was a strong morality tale of a woman who will do anything to save her son, but as with the best Twilight Zone episodes, the ending leaves everything up to question.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!