Paramount+ Just Added 18 More Episodes of One of the Best New Adult Animated Comedies of the 2020s

More than six months after one of the best adult animated comedies of the 2020s returned after a two-year break, its 18-episode second season finally dropped on Paramount+. The streamer kicked off the new month with a wave of arrivals on April 1st, including hilarious movies like Drillbit Taylor and The Addams Family. The roster of new streaming titles also included the long-awaited return of a cult classic animated show in the making.

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Neil Campbell and Andy Samberg’s Digman! is officially back! After originally debuting on Comedy Central in 2023 and airing its second season several years later between July and August 2025, all 18 episodes of Digman! Season 2 finally arrived on Paramount+ on April 1st. The series stars Samberg as Rip Digman, a washed-up former superstar archaeologist and adventurer who returns to the field for redemption after a 12-year hiatus following his wife’s death and a shocking betrayal by his partner. He travels the world with his team in search of legendary, mythical, and priceless artifacts to rebuild his reputation.

Andy Samberg and Tim Robinson’s Digman! Is a Must-Watch Sitcom Guaranteed To Make You Laugh

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After first getting their roots on Saturday Night Live and working together on the Netflix sketch show I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, Samberg and Robinson reunited for Digman! and once again proved that they are pure comedy gold. Described by Pajiba’s Alison Lanier as “quality nonsense” and by SlashFilm’s Ethan Aderton as being “like if MacGruber, National Treasure, and TaleSpin had a hilarious cartoon baby,” the adult animated comedy is one of those shows that will have you doubled over in laughter. Samberg’s performance as Rip, complete with an exaggerated, comedic Nic Cage-style drawl, is reason enough to laugh, but the absurd, fast-paced jokes and rapid-fire parody of pop culture, including hilarious jabs at Indiana Jones and jokes about whips and snakes, is guaranteed to keep you laughing from beginning to end.

The series is simply a perfect watch for fans of irreverent adult animation and shows like Rick and Morty or Inside Job, and it keeps things interesting with its high-stakes adventure-of-the-week storylines. Whether it be searching for the Ten Commandments, the Brutus dagger, or Hammurabi’s hat, each episode features an engrossing and perilous mission that brings plenty of fast-paced action, which has carried over into the second season. Digman! definitely isn’t groundbreaking television, but it’s the type of adult animated series that thrives on its ridiculous premise and is absurd and hilarious in the best ways.

Will There Be a Digman! Season 3?

More than six months have passed since Digman! wrapped its second season on Comedy Central, but its fate is still in limbo. There has been no official cancellation or renewal for the show, but Samberg told ScreenRant in February, “it’s not dead,” and its future is “still being discussed.”

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