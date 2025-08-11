Andy Samberg Reveals a Digman Moment They Had to Completely Redo Because It Was “So Vile”

Andy Samberg has revealed that one moment from the first season of Digman had to be changed because the show’s creators thought the scene went too far. The animated sitcom first aired in 2023 and has established a reputation for pushing the envelope when it comes to adult cartoons, with a varied collection of explicit jokes, sexual references, and graphic violence. While Comedy Central has given the show plenty of leeway when it comes to including adult content, that doesn’t mean that some things haven’t been changed. Speaking to ComicBook at San Diego Comic-Con, Samberg and fellow co-creator Neil Campbell explained that there is one particular scene that they felt was overly graphic and needed to be altered before it aired.

When asked if any material had been dropped from the show, the pair were quick to point out that this is something that rarely happens. Samberg replied: “Was there anything we ever thought we couldn’t do? That’s part of why we made Digman was so we could never have that situation.”

The Digman Moment That Had to Be Toned Down

However, they both quickly acknowledge that the moment where Rip Digman punches a baby to death was a delicate balance that required back and forth with the animators to get right. “Season 1 definitely had the punching a baby to death, which is justifiable in the context,” says Campbell. “So that was one. I mean, it kind of enters maybe too much of spoiler territory. Some of the stuff near the end is, we were like, I guess we could do this.”

The scene in question revolves around an adversary who is temporarily turned into a baby after being exposed to the Fountain of Youth. Rip Digman takes advantage of the situation to kill the man while he is in this helpless state. “Specifically, I mean, we keep talking about it because we love it so much,” explains Samberg. “But the punching the baby to death, the first version of that when it came back was so vilem where we were just like, ‘Oh no, we should have been more specific.’”

“We were just like, I mean, we know it’s a full grown guy and he got the Fountain of Youth stuffed in his mouth so it’s justified and that’s the joke we’re playing. But like, it was very difficult to look at. And when the first time we watched it with the team that made it, they were like dying laughing because we were like, whoa, whoa, no. And they were like, we knew it was too much. But yeah, that was probably one of the only times I can even think of where we were like, okay, it can’t be this.”

According to Campbell, there were “too many blood squirts,” prompting the animators to create a tamer version that was easier to watch and not quite as graphic. The version that viewers got to see shows less gore and pans away from the strikes hitting the baby.

The Digman cast includes Samberg in the lead role as Rip Digman, with Mitra Jouhari, Tim Robinson, Guz Khan, Dale Soules, and Tim Meadows in supporting roles. It also sees Brooklyn Nine-Nine alum Melissa Fumero reunite with Samberg, portraying Rip Digman’s wife who is revived with the help of the Holy Grail.

The series recently returned to television screens after Comedy Central renewed the show for a second season. In a show of confidence, Digman Season 2 was given the greenlight before the finale of the first season had aired. The show currently airs on Wednesday nights, following episodes of South Park‘s controversial new season.

