Paramount+ Launches New 24/7 Channels Including Star Trek, SpongeBob & More

Paramount+ is making it easier for subscribers to decide what to watch. On Thursday, the service launched an entire wave of linear channels that have curated programming running on 24/7 channels that subscribers can simply turn on and enjoy. Some of these streaming channels are collections made up of a single genre, while others are dedicated to a specific series or franchise.

One channel is dedicated to the Star Trek universe, running episodes from all of the different Star Trek TV shows, as well as the movies. SpongeBob Squarepants also has a franchise channel, as do PAW Patrol and Survivor. Other channels include adult animation, classic TV, and reality competitions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Even in the era of on-demand, there is clearly a strong consumer appetite for reimagined linear channels that provide effortless, lean-back entertainment,” said Tom Ryan, President and Chief Executive Officer, ViacomCBS Streaming. “Inspired and informed by the winning model Pluto TV pioneered and popularized, these highly curated channels underscore the power of our unified streaming organization and serve as a product differentiator in the SVOD space, by offering subscribers yet another way to experience and discover programming on Paramount+.”

Here’s a full rundown of the 18 new channels:

24/7 Laughs – A destination for feel-good, laugh-out-loud content from popular series such as HOT IN CLEVELAND, RENO 911 and TOSH.O

– A destination for feel-good, laugh-out-loud content from popular series such as HOT IN CLEVELAND, RENO 911 and TOSH.O Adult Animation – Genre-defining series such as BEAVIS AND BUTT-HEAD, CELEBRITY DEATHMATCH and DARIA

– Genre-defining series such as BEAVIS AND BUTT-HEAD, CELEBRITY DEATHMATCH and DARIA All Day Drama – The best in drama, including everything from EVIL and THE TWILIGHT ZONE to TOUCHED BY AN ANGEL and THE GUARDIAN

– The best in drama, including everything from EVIL and THE TWILIGHT ZONE to TOUCHED BY AN ANGEL and THE GUARDIAN Animation Favorites – Beloved kids’ animated series, such as AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER, RUGRATS, SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS and THE FAIRLY ODDPARENTS

– Beloved kids’ animated series, such as AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER, RUGRATS, SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS and THE FAIRLY ODDPARENTS Black Voices – A celebration of Black voices and stories with a collection of popular series such as CHAPPELLE’S SHOW, KEY & PEELE, THE GAME and THE NEIGHBORHOOD

– A celebration of Black voices and stories with a collection of popular series such as CHAPPELLE’S SHOW, KEY & PEELE, THE GAME and THE NEIGHBORHOOD Crime & Justice – Primetime procedurals such as BULL, BLUE BLOODS, CSI: MIAMI, MACGYVER, SEAL TEAM and THE GOOD WIFE

– Primetime procedurals such as BULL, BLUE BLOODS, CSI: MIAMI, MACGYVER, SEAL TEAM and THE GOOD WIFE History & Undiscovered – A curated selection for historians from the Smithsonian Channel, including SACRED SITES, SECRETS, AMERICA’S HIDDEN STORIES and SECRETS UNLOCKED

– A curated selection for historians from the Smithsonian Channel, including SACRED SITES, SECRETS, AMERICA’S HIDDEN STORIES and SECRETS UNLOCKED Kids & Family Fun – A destination for the whole family to enjoy favorites such as HENRY DANGER, iCARLY, THE THUNDERMANS and ZOEY 101

– A destination for the whole family to enjoy favorites such as HENRY DANGER, iCARLY, THE THUNDERMANS and ZOEY 101 Nostalgic Hits – A playlist featuring episodes from iconic series, including BEVERLY HILLS 90210, CHEERS, FRASIER, SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH and WINGS

– A playlist featuring episodes from iconic series, including BEVERLY HILLS 90210, CHEERS, FRASIER, SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH and WINGS PAW Patrol – Home to all things PAW PATROL, including PAW PATROL: LIVE AT HOME!, PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE and, of course, the original series that started it all

– Home to all things PAW PATROL, including PAW PATROL: LIVE AT HOME!, PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE and, of course, the original series that started it all Preschool Corner – Parent-approved programming for pint-sized viewers such as BLUE’S CLUES, BUBBLE GUPPIES, DORA THE EXPLORER, PAW PATROL and PEPPA PIG

– Parent-approved programming for pint-sized viewers such as BLUE’S CLUES, BUBBLE GUPPIES, DORA THE EXPLORER, PAW PATROL and PEPPA PIG Reality TV: Competition – A collection of reality TV’s most popular series, including INK MASTER, RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE and SURVIVOR

– A collection of reality TV’s most popular series, including INK MASTER, RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE and SURVIVOR Reality TV: Shores – Hours of content from the fist-pumping franchise, including episodes from JERSEY SHORE, JERSEY SHORE FAMILY VACATION and FLORIBAMA SHORE

– Hours of content from the fist-pumping franchise, including episodes from JERSEY SHORE, JERSEY SHORE FAMILY VACATION and FLORIBAMA SHORE SpongeBob Universe – Home to all things Bikini Bottom, the channel will feature episodes from SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS and KAMP KORAL: SPONGEBOB’S UNDER YEARS, as well as popular SPONGEBOB movies

– Home to all things Bikini Bottom, the channel will feature episodes from SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS and KAMP KORAL: SPONGEBOB’S UNDER YEARS, as well as popular SPONGEBOB movies Star Trek – A destination for STAR TREK fans, featuring popular originals such as STAR TREK: DISCOVERY and STAR TREK: PICARD, plus iconic series such as STAR TREK: ENTERPRISE and STAR TREK: THE NEXT GENERATION.

– A destination for STAR TREK fans, featuring popular originals such as STAR TREK: DISCOVERY and STAR TREK: PICARD, plus iconic series such as STAR TREK: ENTERPRISE and STAR TREK: THE NEXT GENERATION. Survivor – Featuring 40 seasons of the long-running reality series

– Featuring 40 seasons of the long-running reality series The Challenge – The best moments from the hit reality series, including THE CHALLENGE and THE CHALLENGE: ALL-STARS

– The best moments from the hit reality series, including THE CHALLENGE and THE CHALLENGE: ALL-STARS TV Classics – A curated selection of timeless series such as I LOVE LUCY, THE LOVE BOAT and THE TWILIGHT ZONE

Are you excited to check out the new channels on Paramount+? Let us know in the comments!