Paramount+’s Underrated Supernatural Drama Just Dropped Its Third Season (& Added a Fan Favorite Chucky Alum)

Supernatural drama makes for great television. In recent years, fans of the subgenre have had quite a few hit series to dig into, covering everything from vampires and witches (think The Vampire Diaries and The Originals) to werewolves (like MTV’s Teen Wolf). In 2023, Paramount+ added ghosts and the afterlife to that list with a new series of its own and now, the series is back with what might be its darkest season yet — and a fan favorite Chucky alum has joined the cast.

The third season of School Spirits has just arrived on Paramount+. The series stars Peyton List as Maddie Nears, a teen who ended up stuck in the afterlife investigating her own mysterious disappearance. It leads her on a crime-solving journey and reveals more secrets and lies than she could ever imagine. Season 2 of the series saw Maddie return to the world of the living, but her best friend Simon (Kristian Ventura) was left behind and her boyfriend Wally, a spirit himself, was left in front of the door letting him cross into the afterlife. It’s a lot, but Season 3 is going to take things even further with the arrival of horror icon Jennifer Tilly as a new antagonist.

Things Are Only Going to Get More Complicated in Season 3 of School Spirits

Season 3 will see the introduction of Tilly as Dr. Hunter Price, a figure sent by the school district to get things under control at Split River High. Of course, everything we’ve seen so far of the new season suggests that Dr. Price might be there for more. Tilly is best known to horror fans for her role as Tiffany Valentine in the Chucky franchise, most recently appearing in Syfy’s Chucky television series.

As for what else to expect from School Spirits in Season 3, the new season will plunge Maddie Nears and her friends into a deeper, darker mystery as the veil between worlds grows dangerously thin, delivering twist that challenge everything they thought they knew. After clawing her way back to life, Maddie struggles with terrifying visions and the weight of protecting both the living and the dead while Simon — trapped in the afterlife — becomes obsessed with the secrets buried in Split River High’s scars. Why have so many people died at Split River High? What was Mr. Martin warning them about? As they search for answers, new dangers and dark secrets begin to surface.

The first three episodes of School Spirits Season 3 are now streaming on Paramount+. New episodes arrive every Wednesday.

