Elizabeth Olsen’s 2025 Fantasy Hit Sets Streaming Debut

Elizabeth Olsen has kept busy these last few years. From her starring role in the Max limited series Love & Death to the MCU’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the actress has continued to grow her impressive filmography. As Olsen continues to grow her career with upcoming projects like the Hulu series Seven Sisters and the movie Once There Were Wolves, her criminally overlooked 2025 fantasy rom-com is about to land on streaming.

Eternity will make its streaming debut on Apple TV next month. David Freyne’s critical hit stars Olsen as Joan, a woman in the afterlife who has just a week to decide who to spend eternity with – her longtime husband or her first love, who died young and has waited decades for her to arrive. The movie originally premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival back in September before hitting theaters in the U.S. the following month, and come February 13th, it will be available to stream on Apple TV.

A24’s Eternity Is One of 2025’s Underrated Gems

You’ve likely heard of, and have probably even seen, movies like A Minecraft Movie, Avatar: Fire and Ash, and Jurassic World: Rebirth, but Eternity somehow managed to fly under the radar, which is a shame given just how good it actually is. The film’s limited theatrical release against major blockbusters like Zootopia 2 meant that it was vastly overshadowed, and Eternity wound up becoming an underrated gem.

The film is one of the best romantic comedies and fantasies of the year and earned high praise for its unique take on life and death and emotional rom-com story that offered something genuinely fresh and heartfelt. The movie packs plenty of laughs, but beyond the humor, it also explores profound questions about love, commitment, and happiness. All of that is delivered through great performances and chemistry from a standout cast.

The movie earned high ratings from critics and audiences alike and holds “Certified Fresh” and “Verified Hot” distinctions on Rotten Tomatoes with a 77% Tomatometer score and 91% Popcornmeter rating. Film-authority.com’s Eddie Harrison gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and said “Eternity manages to breathe fresh life into the traditional rom-com with some sharp satirical gags and winning performances from a genial young cast.” SciFiNow’s Reda Cooper wrote that “2025’s best rom-com is a fantasy to win the hearts of even those with an in-built resistance to the genre.”

What’s New on Apple TV?

There’s still about a month-long wait before Eternity lands on Apple TV, but the streamer has plenty of other great titles to pass the time. In addition to its existing catalog of titles that includes acclaimed dramas like Severance and Ted Lasso, sci-fi epics like Silo and Foundation, and a host of other hits, the streamer has grown its library in January with the arrival of Tehran Season 3 and Hijack Season 2.

