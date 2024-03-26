Paw Patrol Spin-Off Welcomes MLB Superstar Aaron Judge to The Team

Paw Patrol's popularity cannot be denied, as the fan-favorite animated series has garnered ten seasons and plans to release a third feature-length film in 2026. Considering the show's runaway success, it should come as no surprise that a spin-off has also taken the world by storm. Rubble & Crew follows an adorable bulldog and his canine friends as they attempt to complete major construction projects in "Builder Cove" and it looks like the team will get a big hand thanks to Major League Baseball's Aaron Judge.

Aaron Judge is currently an outfielder for the New York Yankees, winning various awards during his career such as "Rookie of The Year" and "Most Valuable Player". As part of this crossover, Judge aims to spread awareness for the "All Rise Foundation". Established by Aaron, the foundation seeks to "inspire children and youth to become responsible citizens by engaging them in activities that encourage them to reach unlimited possibilities."

In a new press release, Aaron Judge had the following to say in playing himself in the upcoming installment of Rubble & Crew, "As a proud dog dad, it was a blast to join Rubble and his friends in this adventure. Through my foundation work, I understand the importance of reaching kids and teaching them the importance of teamwork. It was so fun to combine two things I'm passionate about – dogs and baseball – to deliver this valuable message."

Aaron Judge x Rubble & Crew

While a release date has yet to be revealed, the upcoming episode of the Paw Patrol spin-off is slated to arrive this summer. The installment, titled "The Crew Builds A Ballpark", has released a synopsis to let fans know how the worlds will collide, "When Rubble's favorite baseball star Aaron Judge can't get out of town to participate in a home run derby, Rubble & Crew build a ballpark to hold the derby right in Builder Cove."

If you need an introduction or refresher to Rubble & Crew, here's how Paramount describes the series that spun off from the wildly successful Paw Patrol, "Set in the community of Builder Cove, a neighboring town to PAW Patrol's Adventure Bay, Rubble & Crew centers on Rubble, the funny and optimistic leader of the construction crew. In the small, quickly growing town, lots of things are still needed for the community to come together. Rubble and his construction pup family--his pup cousins Mix, Wheeler, Charger, Motor, along with Grandpa Gravel and Auntie Crane--must work together to tackle and build all the projects the town needs."

Via Press Release