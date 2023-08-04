Property Brothers' Drew Scott Guest Starring on PAW Patrol Spinoff Rubble & Crew

Drew Scott, one of the stars of Property Brothers, is coming to the PAW Patrol spinoff Rubble & Crew on Monday, and Nickelodeon has provided ComicBook.com with a sneak peek of his character, Hank Hammer. In-story, Hank is basically Drew Scott: he's a home renovation specialist with a popular TV show, and he gets to spout a catch-phrase while hanging out with a gang of construction pups. Hank Hammer is a construction guru and the charismatic host of a popular home renovation show. He makes sure his clients are 100% satisfied with the job and always asks "Do you love it, or do you love it!?". Whether he's fixing shingles on a roof or helping the pups move an entire house across town, he always gets the job done!

In the episode, titled "The Crew Does a Home Renovation, Mix and Rubble are starstruck when their favorite TV renovation star, Hank Hammer (voiced by Drew Scott), comes to see them at work.

You can see the teaser above, and a still shot of Hank Hammer below.

Here's the synopsis for Rubble & Crew:

Set in the community of Builder Cove, a neighboring town to PAW Patrol's Adventure Bay, Rubble & Crew centers on Rubble, the funny and optimistic leader of the construction crew. In the small, quickly growing town, lots of things are still needed for the community to come together. Rubble and his construction pup family--his pup cousins Mix, Wheeler, Charger, Motor, along with Grandpa Gravel and Auntie Crane--must work together to tackle and build all the projects the town needs.

Produced by Spin Master Entertainment, Rubble & Crew marks the first television spinoff for preschool powerhouse PAW Patrol, which will celebrate its milestone 10th anniversary on August 12, 2023.

Nickelodeon and Spin Master Entertainment recently announced they are doubling down on global preschool powerhouse PAW Patrol in its 10th anniversary year with season renewals of the top-rated series and its hit spinoff Rubble & Crew. The award-winning animated series PAW Patrol has been greenlit for an 11th season (26 half-hour episodes), while Rubble & Crew has been renewed for season two (26 half-hour episodes).

Scott's episode of Rubble & Crew will air on Monday, August 7 at 11 a.m. ET/PT on Nickelodeon.