Peacemaker Episode 4 Soundtrack: “Chapter 4: The Choad Less Traveled”

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Thursday’s Peacemaker, “Chapter 4: The Choad Less Traveled.” Series creator James Gunn’s official Peacemaker playlist is updated to include the tracklist from “Chapter 4,” featuring songs from Pretty Boy Floyd, Faster Pussycat, and more. As an alien invasion seemingly looms, Christopher Smith (John Cena) learns black-ops team Project Butterfly framed his father, racist tinkerer Auggie Smith (Robert Patrick), for Peacemaker’s crimes in “Chapter 2.” While Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks) manipulates Vigilante (Freddie Stroma) into the attempted assassination of Auggie, a.k.a. the supervillain White Dragon, Smith mourns the death of his brother — and the murder of Rick Flag (The Suicide Squad‘s Joel Kinnaman) — as he trips through memories of growing up in a house of pain.

As Vigilante laments losing part of his pinky toe during a mission to assassinate Butterfly and U.S. Senator Royland Goff (Antonio Cupo), “Beat the Bullet” by Vain plays inside the getaway van piloted by John Economos (Steve Agee). Later, when Vigilante drives “best friend” Smith to his father’s house, “I Wanna Be With You” by Pretty Boy Floyd plays on the radio.

“Jawbreaker” by The Cruel Intentions is the soundtrack to Vigilante’s prison stroll, while the aptly-titled “House of Pain” by Faster Pussycat plays over Smith’s sad and soulful dance fueled by booze and weed. Also appropriate is Vains of Jenna’s “Enemy In Me,” which plays at the end of the episode when — spoiler warning — it’s revealed field leader Clemson Murn (Chukwudi Iwuji) is a Butterfly under the control of the butterfly-like alien bugs crawling into human brains across the globe.

The Peacemaker Episode 4 soundtrack is now available to listen to on Spotify. The official playlist of songs curated by Gunn is updated weekly and includes the following tracks:

“Do Ya Wanna Taste It” — Wig Wam “Welcome to the Church of Rock and Roll” — Foxy Shazam “Come On Come On” — Nashville Pussy “Summertime Girls” — Y&T “Night of Passion” — The Poodles “I Don’t Love You Anymore” — The Quireboys “Love Bomb Baby” — Tigertailz “Borderline Crazy” — The Cruel Intentions “Don’t Treat Me Bad” — Firehouse “Drag Me Down” — Santa Cruz “Boots On Rocks Off” — Dust Bowl Jokies “Pumped Up Kicks – From Peacemaker” — John Murphy ft. Ralph Saenz “Powertrain” — Enemies Swe “Would You Love a Creature” — Sister “Six Feet Under” — Kissin’ Dynamite “Choose Me” — BAND-MAID “Push Push (Lady Lightning)” — Bang Camaro “Beat the Bullet” — Vain “I Wanna Be With You” — Pretty Boy Floyd “Jawbreaker” — The Cruel Intentions “House of Pain” — Faster Pussycat “Enemy in Me” — Vains of Jenna

Starring John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Chukwudi Iwuji, Steve Agee, and Robert Patrick, new episodes of DC’s Peacemaker premiere Thursdays on HBO Max.