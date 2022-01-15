James Gunn Teases Spoilers in Peacemaker Episode 8: “Nobody Knows What’s Gonna Happen”

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Peacemaker Episodes 1-3. Peacemaker is going out with a bang. The Suicide Squad spinoff premiered its first three of eight episodes Thursday on HBO Max, recruiting Christopher Smith (John Cena) after his mission with Task Force X to catch Butterflies: metahumans under the control of butterfly-like alien parasites. (In The Suicide Squad, ARGUS recovers Smith to “save the f*cking world.”) Because HBO Max screened all but one episode for critic reviews, series creator James Gunn says almost “nobody knows” what will happen in the Peacemaker season finale airing February 17.

“There’s no doubt but eight [is the episode I’m most excited for people to see]. Eight is the best, yes. Eight is great,” Gunn told ScreenRant. “And I love six, I have a special place in my heart for six, but eight is the one that I really am excited for people to see..we’ve kept it [back]. We haven’t shown anybody. Nobody knows what’s gonna happen in eight.”

Gunn added, “I know what’s going to happen. The cast knows what’s going to happen. Some of HBO Max knows what’s gonna happen. We’re all very excited to show people the last episode of Peacemaker. The last episode of this season.”

The three-episode premiere has already unleashed the homicidal maniac Vigilante (Freddie Stroma), kicked ass with Judomaster (Nhut Le), and revealed Auggie Smith (Robert Patrick), Smith’s father, to be the white supremacist supervillain White Dragon. According to Steve Agee, who reprises his The Suicide Squad role as John Economos, there’s a “huge” surprise for the DC Extended Universe in episode eight of Peacemaker.

“Nobody in the press is seeing the eighth episode and there’s a great reason,” Agee said in a separate interview with Inverse. “It’s amazing, some huge stuff we didn’t want to spoil. When people see it they’re gonna have a hard time being quiet about it.”

Starring John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Chukwudi Iwuji, Steve Agee, and Robert Patrick, new episodes of DC’s Peacemaker premiere Thursdays on HBO Max.