Peacemaker Episode 7 Soundtrack: “Chapter 7: Stop Dragon My Heart Around”

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Peacemaker Episode 7, “Chapter 7: Stop Dragon My Heart Around.” “There’s no wrong time to rock,” says Vigilante (Freddie Stroma) during a mission to kill an alien Cow — even when your best friend’s dad is on the warpath. In “Stop Dragon My Heart Around,” white supremacist supervillain The White Dragon (Robert Patrick’s Auggie Smith) and the White Hoods gun for Peacemaker (John Cena’s Christopher Smith), a fugitive framed by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) and wanted by Butterfly leader host Detective Song (Annie Chang) and the Butterflies-controlled Evergreen Police Department.

In the episode’s opening flashback to the ’80s, a young Chris (Quinn Bennett) and brother Keith (Liam Hughes) rock out over “Home Sweet Home” by Mötley Crüe — the song Peacemaker plays a piano rendition of in Episode 6, “Chapter 6: Murn After Reading.”

While en route to kill the Cow — the extraterrestrial source of the raw amber fluid keeping the Butterflies alive — Peacemaker and Vigilante air rock to “In My Dreams” by Wig Wam, the band behind opening credits song “Do Ya Wanna Taste It?” Kix’s “Don’t Close Your Eyes” plays when Goff/Song raids the apartment where Project Butterfly task force leader Murn (Chukwudi Iwuji) makes his last stand.

When Vigilante commandeers the vehicle of the White Hoods, the song playing on the radio is “Hot Cherie” by Hardline. Later, when the “11th Street Kids” have reunited after Murn’s death and elect Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) new team leader, the song that plays is “By The Grace Of God” by The Hellacopters.

“Stop Dragon My Heart Around” ends with the reveal of the larva-like Cow, the target Team Peacemaker must destroy to “save the f*cking world,” as Harcourt said in The Suicide Squad. “Rock & Roll (Is Gonna Set The Night On Fire)” by Pretty Boy Floyd plays to end the penultimate episode of Peacemaker, which has updated its official James Gunn playlist on Spotify with songs from Episode 7:

“Home Sweet Home” — Mötley Crüe

“In My Dreams” — Wig Wam

“Don’t Close Your Eyes” — KIX

“Hot Cherie” — Hardline

“By The Grace Of God” — The Hellacopters

“Rock & Roll (Is Gonna Set The Night On Fire)” — Pretty Boy Floyd



Starring John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Chukwudi Iwuji, Steve Agee, and Robert Patrick, new episodes of DC’s Peacemaker premiere Thursdays on HBO Max.