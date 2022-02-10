TV Shows

Peacemaker Episode 7 Soundtrack: “Chapter 7: Stop Dragon My Heart Around”

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Peacemaker Episode 7, “Chapter 7: Stop Dragon My Heart Around.” “There’s no wrong time to rock,” says Vigilante (Freddie Stroma) during a mission to kill an alien Cow — even when your best friend’s dad is on the warpath. In “Stop Dragon My Heart Around,” white supremacist supervillain The White Dragon (Robert Patrick’s Auggie Smith) and the White Hoods gun for Peacemaker (John Cena’s Christopher Smith), a fugitive framed by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) and wanted by Butterfly leader host Detective Song (Annie Chang) and the Butterflies-controlled Evergreen Police Department. 

In the episode’s opening flashback to the ’80s, a young Chris (Quinn Bennett) and brother Keith (Liam Hughes) rock out over “Home Sweet Home” by Mötley Crüe — the song Peacemaker plays a piano rendition of in Episode 6, “Chapter 6: Murn After Reading.” 

While en route to kill the Cow — the extraterrestrial source of the raw amber fluid keeping the Butterflies alive — Peacemaker and Vigilante air rock to “In My Dreams” by Wig Wam, the band behind opening credits song “Do Ya Wanna Taste It?” Kix’s “Don’t Close Your Eyes” plays when Goff/Song raids the apartment where Project Butterfly task force leader Murn (Chukwudi Iwuji) makes his last stand

When Vigilante commandeers the vehicle of the White Hoods, the song playing on the radio is “Hot Cherie” by Hardline. Later, when the “11th Street Kids” have reunited after Murn’s death and elect Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) new team leader, the song that plays is “By The Grace Of God” by The Hellacopters. 

“Stop Dragon My Heart Around” ends with the reveal of the larva-like Cow, the target Team Peacemaker must destroy to “save the f*cking world,” as Harcourt said in The Suicide Squad. “Rock & Roll (Is Gonna Set The Night On Fire)” by Pretty Boy Floyd plays to end the penultimate episode of Peacemaker, which has updated its official James Gunn playlist on Spotify with songs from Episode 7:

  1. “Do Ya Wanna Taste It” — Wig Wam
  2. “Welcome to the Church of Rock and Roll” — Foxy Shazam
  3. “Come On Come On” — Nashville Pussy
  4. “Summertime Girls” — Y&T
  5. “Night of Passion” — The Poodles
  6. “I Don’t Love You Anymore” — The Quireboys 
  7. “Love Bomb Baby” — Tigertailz
  8. “Borderline Crazy” — The Cruel Intentions
  9. “Don’t Treat Me Bad” — Firehouse
  10. “Drag Me Down” — Santa Cruz 
  11. “Boots On Rocks Off” — Dust Bowl Jokies
  12. “Pumped Up Kicks – From Peacemaker” — John Murphy ft. Ralph Saenz
  13. “Powertrain” — Enemies Swe
  14. “Would You Love a Creature” — Sister
  15. “Six Feet Under” — Kissin’ Dynamite
  16. “Choose Me” — BAND-MAID
  17. “Push Push (Lady Lightning)” — Bang Camaro
  18. “Beat the Bullet” — Vain
  19. “I Wanna Be With You” — Pretty Boy Floyd
  20. “Jawbreaker” — The Cruel Intentions
  21. “House of Pain” — Faster Pussycat
  22. “Enemy in Me” — Vains of Jenna
  23. “Fight Song” — Sister Sin
  24. “Sick Adrenaline” — The Cruel Intentions
  25. “11th Street Kids” — Hanoi Rocks
  26. “The Both of Us” — House of Lords
  27. “How Come It Never Rains” — The Dogs D’Amour
  28. “Fallen Star” — Hanoi Rocks
  29. “The Human Paradox” — Dynazty
  30. “New Thing” — Enuff Z’Nuff
  31. “Monster” — Reckless Love
  32. “Kiss Me Deadly” — Lita Ford
  33. “Home Sweet Home” — Mötley Crüe
  34.  “In My Dreams” — Wig Wam
  35. “Don’t Close Your Eyes” — KIX
  36. “Hot Cherie” — Hardline
  37. “By The Grace Of God” — The Hellacopters
  38. “Rock & Roll (Is Gonna Set The Night On Fire)” — Pretty Boy Floyd

Starring John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Chukwudi Iwuji, Steve Agee, and Robert Patrick, new episodes of DC’s Peacemaker premiere Thursdays on HBO Max.

