Peacock Ads Leave Some Parents Unhappy and Worried About Their Children

Ads on Peacock have left some parents unhappy with the streaming service and worried about their children. As many will know, Peacock is available via two different plans. The base plan is the Premium plan, which costs $7.99 a month. The biggest difference between this plan and the $13.99 a month Premium Plus plan is the latter does not have ads, though there are a few limited exceptions to this rule. Those without the Premium Plus plan have to endure ads alongside whatever entertainment they choose, whether it is live sports or to rewatch The Office for the 30th time.

That said, some subscribers are not happy about the nature of some of these ads. As one angry subscriber recently found out, sometimes these ads are for horror movies or horror TV shows. And if you are watching Peacock with your child or children, this can be a problem. To this end, the second top post on the Peacock Reddit page this month is a post complaining about this very issue. Of course, the popularity of the post suggest this is not an isolated complaint.

“No scary ads please,” reads the post in question. “Please stop showing ads for horror movies. I am going to be dealing with a horrified child during bedtime tonight because of a lame ad that aired while watching a comedy show with my child. At the very least, we should be able to disable certain types of ads.”

As noted, the popularity of the post echoes its sentiment, as do some of the comments from other Peacock users who are also not happy with this specific issue.

“They really should show ads appropriate to what you are watching. Like if you are watching only young kid shows don’t show adult or scary ads. It’s not an unreasonable ask,” reads one of these comments.

“Agreed! Or ask me which ads I would like to see,” reads a second comment. Meanwhile, a third user further adds: “This 100000%.”

Of course, this problem is not limited to Peacock, however, it does appear to be less common with some other streaming services. Unfortunately, for these subscribers, it is unlikely this is going to change, leaving said subscribers with no other option but to upgrade. If NBC does make any changes or comment on the matter, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think.