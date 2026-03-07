Peacock’s Funniest Show Has No Plans for Season 3 Despite Success, Confirms Creator

It looks like one of the funniest TV shows on Peacock has no plans to continue with more episodes according to an update from its creator ahead of the second season’s release. Peacock has been going through quite a few changes as while there have been some high profile originals that have managed to stick around, there are just as many that don’t really make it beyond one or two seasons. That’s even more notable for a series such as Seth MacFarlane’s Ted, which just launched a second season that’s been massively popular with fans thus far.

Ted continuing with a second season made sense given the response to the first season, but it seems like there aren’t going to be any future seasons. Speaking to ScreenRant, series creator Seth MacFarlane confirmed that “there are no direct plans” to continue the Ted TV series. It’s a big surprise considering just how big of a hit this second season has been, but watching through all of the episodes seemingly does confirm that MacFarlane and the creative team are moving on.

Why Ted Won’t Continue With Season 3

Both seasons of Ted have done very well on platforms like Rotten Tomatoes, but MacFarlane confirming there are no direct plans for a third season of the TV series does also make a ton of sense even if it’s a big surprising. The second season of the series wasn’t a done deal either when the first season hit, and it was only after seeing the response to the debut season that Ted decided to return for more episodes. But, this is also closing the book on the wider Ted story.

The Ted TV series is a prequel meant to expand on the events of the two Ted films, and MacFarlane wants to return to that version of the universe next instead. Without giving too much away about the finale, Ted Season 2 does tie back into the two movies to close the loop on young John’s adventures. With the second season rounding out his final year of childhood, it seems like the creative team has told all the stories they wanted to tell within this frame of 1990s sitcoms and this version of John and Ted’s world.

Ted to Continue With New Animated Series

But while the live-action Ted series won’t be continuing, the franchise will be expanding with a new animated series next. Fans have yet to get any looks at how this new animated series will take on the Ted franchise as of this time, but MacFarlane and team are pursuing it as an avenue to explore what a third film in the series would have covered. Speaking to ComicBook, MacFarlane opened up about the transition to animation, “It’s interesting. Initially, the idea of doing an animated show came about because it’s such an undertaking to produce this series.”

“It’s a half-hour comedy, but it has the feel of a half-hour, single-camera comedy,” MacFarlane continued. “I think, oftentimes, people don’t realize that it’s like you are doing an Avengers movie every 20 minutes with the amount of CGI and the amount of care and skill and brilliant animators, both here and in Melbourne, Australia, who lend their talents to bringing this bear to life.” With this in mind, it does seem like the live-action show really is done.

