Seth MacFarlane Reveals Why Ted 3’s Replacement is a New Animated Sequel [Exclusive]

Crown Seth MacFarlane as the King of Crude Comedies. The creative mind behind Family Guy – currently airing its 24thseason – is also responsible for two Ted movies and the TV spinoff series. The original 2012 film centered on 35-year-old John Bennett (Mark Wahlberg) and Ted (voiced by MacFarlane), his foul-mouthed teddy bear companion brought to life by a childhood wish. The prequel Peacock Ted TV show, set in the 1990s, focuses on the escapades of a teenage John (Max Burkholder) and his brash partner-in-crime as they navigate life and get into trouble. Premiering on March 5th, Ted Season 2 continues their misadventures, beginning with a sex line obsession.

But before we get into the returning show, Ted’s future has already been revealed, with the announcement of a sequel animated show that’s set after Ted 2 and will reunite Mark Wahlberg and Amanda Seyfried. MacFarlane revealed why he’s gone with the animated format over another live-action Ted outing:

“It’s interesting. Initially, the idea of doing an animated show came about because it’s such an undertaking to produce this series. It’s a half-hour comedy, but it has the feel of a half-hour, single-camera comedy. I think, oftentimes, people don’t realize that it’s like you are doing an Avengers movie every 20 minutes with the amount of CGI and the amount of care and skill and brilliant animators, both here and in Melbourne, Australia, who lend their talents to bringing this bear to life.

The one thing the animated series allowed us to do, that we couldn’t do with a live-action show, was pull together people like Mark Wahlberg and Amanda Syfried – people who are really busy in the film world and would probably not be available to do television in any capacity – to come in and do an hour’s worth of voiceover work each work is a little more manageable for them with their schedules. So, it allowed us to pick up after the second movie finished.”

MacFarlane also revealed that he doesn’t know when Ted: The Animated Show will release – (“I would guess sometime in late 2026 or early 2027. I’m pulling that literally out of my *sshole. I have no idea”) – and spoke to ComicBook about Ted Season 2, crass humor and fantasy bear team-ups.

Seth MacFarlane Talks Ted Season 2

ComicBook: Season 2 shifts gears to John’s senior year in high school. What makes that time in a boy’s life ripe for raunchy humor and hijinks?

Seth MacFarlane: Hopefully, it’s not exclusive to senior year because season one is also very good. As I recall, senior year in high school comes with a certain degree of pressure to start to grow up a little bit more. We tried to really infuse that sense of urgency into John and Ted’s lives, even though they are not particularly equipped to handle it at this point in their lives.

Did you tap into any of your own previous teen angst or memories for material?

Certainly, the regional stuff. I grew up in a suburb of New York City. I guess it was Hartford in North West Connecticut. It bore a lot of similarities to the fictional town that John and Ted are growing up in. I had relatives, cousins, who lived in a Boston suburb who I would visit all the time. That whole region of the country, at that time, was very familiar to me. Certainly, in the dialect. I think we had a Strawberries Record Store across the street on our set, with actual records that I used to go in and pilfer between shots. They actually stocked the record store on our set. I couldn’t believe it. I walked in to actual LPs.

The season-two premiere references Winnie the Pooh. What fictional bear would be a hoot to see Ted interact with or engage in a battle of wits and one-liners?

Maybe Little John from Disney’s Robin Hood. Seems like they could go toe-to-toe. Who was that bear on the Hudson Brothers Variety Hour? There was a bear that would sometimes show up and cause havoc. YouTube the Hudson Brothers Razzle Dazzle Show opening and you’ll see what I am talking about. You will thank me later.

Are you looking forward to Ted Season 2?