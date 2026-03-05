Peacock’s Most Hilarious Show Is Finally Back With New Episodes

The wait is finally over for fans of Peacock’s funniest show. More than two years after breaking records with its first season, the original comedy is once again serving up nonstop laughter with its Season 2 return. As the NBCUniversal streamer stocked new titles this March, ranging from Fast Times at Ridgemont High to Sonic the Hedgehog, it also added all eight episodes of Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane’s series that is guaranteed to make you laugh.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Peacock’s Ted TV series, a prequel to the hit comedy movies that starred Mark Wahlberg as John Bennett, is officially back. All eight episodes of Ted Season 2 debuted on the platform on March 5th. The series takes things back to the ‘90s as the titular foul-mouthed, sentient teddy bear and his best friend, 16-year-old John, navigate the awkward trials of high school and adolescence. MacFarlane reprises his role as the voice of the titular character, with Max Burkholder starring as the younger John. Season 2 focuses on the pair’s senior year of high school, closing out their teenage years.

Peacock’s Ted TV Show Is a Laugh-Out-Loud Success

Play video

Ted is already a massive hit for Peacock. Within the first three days of its series debut, the show became the most-watched original title on Peacock ever, and it’s really not difficult to see why. The series perfectly functions as both a ‘90s nostalgia trip and a solid, foul-mouthed sitcom that is guaranteed to make you laugh with unapologetically raunchy and crude humor, physical comedy, and sharp wit. It’s just as funny, if not better, than the original movies, with its 74% critic score and 90% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, higher than both films. But Ted isn’t just about laughs. The show balances its R-rated humor with a genuine coming-of-age story that delivers just as many surprisingly touching moments and great character development as it does jokes.

It’s too early to tell if Ted Season 2 will match Season 1’s success, and the show hasn’t yet jumped onto the streaming charts or garnered any Rotten Tomatoes ratings, but early critic reviews paint a pretty shining picture for the show. Season 2 manages to be even funnier and even more chaotic than Season 1 with absurd and out-of-pocket scenes and brings the rest of the Bennett family into focus. With the season ticking in at just eight episodes, it’s also a pretty easy binge-watch.

Will There Be a Ted Season 3?

Unfortunately, this seems to be the final outing for Ted. MacFarlane told ScreenRant ahead of Season 2 that “as of now, there are no direct plans” to continue the live-action show, seemingly confirming that Season 2 acts as the closing chapter and a Season 3 renewal isn’t likely. That news will come as a disappointment for fans, but there’s still more Ted to look forward to. The story of the vulgar sentient teddy bear is set to continue with a new animated series at Peacock. The upcoming series will be set after the events of the films Ted and Ted 2 and feature MacFarlane voicing Ted alongside original cast members Mark Wahlberg, Amanda Seyfried, and Jessica Barth.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!