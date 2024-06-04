Peaky Blinders Movie Announced by Netflix, Cillian Murphy Returning

Nearly two years after acclaimed series Peaky Blinders released its final episodes, the BBC and Netflix title is set to continue in the form of a feature film. There have been rumblings about a movie continuation for Peaky Blinders for years, but Netflix has finally made things official. On Tuesday, Netflix confirmed that it had given the green light to the Peaky Blinders film, with freshly minted Academy Award winner Cillian Murphy returning to star as Tommy Shelby.

There are few details available for the upcoming Peaky Blinders movie, especially when it comes to the film's plot. Knight has said previously that the film could take place during World War II, but there's been no word as to whether or not that is still the case. The cast hasn't been revealed either, save for Murphy's return. Production is slated to begin later this year.

In addition to starring in the film, Murphy will act as one of the producers for the new Peaky Blinders title. Heart of Stone helmer Tom Harper is set to direct, reuniting with the Peaky Blinders team more than a decade after directing several episodes of the show's first season. Series creator Steven Knight penned the script for the film and will produce.

Producing alongside Murphy and Knight are Caryn Mandabach and Guy Heeley. Executive producers include Harper, David Kosse, Jamie Glazebrook, Andrew Warren, and David Mason.

"It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn't finished with me," Murphy told Deadline. "It is very gratifying to be recollaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This one is for the fans."

"When I first directed Peaky Blinders over 10 years ago, we didn't know what the series would become, but we did know that there was something in the alchemy of the cast and the writing that felt explosive," said Harper. "Peaky has always been a story about family — and so it's incredibly exciting to be reuniting with Steve and Cillian to bring the movie to audiences across the world on Netflix."

Knight added: "I'm genuinely thrilled that this movie is about to happen. It will be an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. No holds barred. Full-on Peaky Blinders at war."