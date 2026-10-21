5 Treehouse of Horror Episodes of The Simpsons That Are Actually Scary in 2026

As one of the longest-running animated shows in TV history, The Simpsons has established several annual traditions. By far the biggest and best Simpsons tradition is its Treehouse of Horror specials, with each year since the show’s second season airing a one-off spooky anthology episode separate from the show’s main canon. Giving the show an opportunity to explore different narrative avenues as well as parody popular horror movies and stories, the Treehouse of Horror specials have become an annual staple for many fans, particularly those who look forward to the spooky season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With so many years of Simpsons-themed comedic horror stories, there are many Treehouse of Horror moments that stand out as being particularly memorable. However, The Simpsons‘ best Treehouse of Horror segments are typically those that manage to be both funny and notably creepy or unsettling, perfectly blending genres to deliver laughs and scares in equal measure. With that in mind, the following are all examples of times when The Simpsons‘ annual Halloween specials actually managed to be genuinely scary, with several older episodes that have aged incredibly well.

5) Treehouse of Horror XXXI (2020)

While some fans can be dismissive of episodes from after The Simpsons‘ golden era, there have been several examples of excellence from the show in more recent years. While many of the newer Treehouse of Horror episodes struggle to stand out against the iconic earlier iterations of the annual tradition, season 32’s “Treehouse of Horror XXXI” managed to be both innovative and pretty scary. The first segment, “Toy Gory”, features Bart in a 3D-animated horror parody of Toy Story, tapping into various spooky and violent tropes involving killer toys that make it as unsettling as it is hilarious. Combined with the segment’s unique visual style, it’s an especially disturbing segment. It’s followed up by “Into the Homerverse” and “Be Nine, Rewind”, which parody Into the Spider-Verse and Happy Death Day, respectively. While it might not be the best ever Treehouse of Horror episode, it does manage to prove to fans that the annual Halloween specials can still pack a few scares even after so many years.

4) Treehouse of Horror V (1994)

There have been many great Treehouse of Horror episodes of The Simpsons, but few as truly iconic as “Treehouse of Horror V”. The season 6 episode features three segments: “The Shinning”, “Time and Punishment”, and “Nightmare Cafeteria”, and each offers some truly incredible moments. While the first, a parody of Stephen King’s The Shining, offers more laughs than genuine scares, it’s a tense tale of isolation. However, both “Time and Punishment” and “Nightmare Cafeteria” offer some incredibly creepy imagery. The former sees Homer accidentally rewrite the past, travelling back to a present in which Ned Flanders forcibly molds a dystopian society into his own image, complete with facial adjustments. Then, “Nightmare Cafeteria” reimagines Springfield Elementary’s teaching staff as cannibals intent on killing and eating their students. The overall scares delivered by the episode make it pretty terrifying to watch, particularly for younger audiences, and it has held up so brilliantly as to still be frightening in 2026.

3) Treehouse of Horror VII (1996)

Season 8’s “Treehouse of Horror VII” might not be quite as terrifying on the whole as some of the others on this list, as only one of its three segments really stands out as being scary. While both “The Genesis Tub” and “Citizen Kang” are remembered more for their endlessly quotable sci-fi and horror-inspired jokes, “The Thing and I” alone is enough to make it one of the scariest Halloween episodes in The Simpsons‘ history. It follows Bart, Lisa, and Maggie discovering that Bart was born as a conjoined twin, and that Marge and Homer have kept his twin, Hugo, chained in the attic for years. Hugo then kidnaps Bart and attempts to rejoin them, adding an element of body horror to the already suspenseful and spooky story. The segment’s use of shadow and sound makes it feel like a genuine horror movie, and the fact that it is less directly parodying a single movie or story than other segments only serves to make it even creepier thanks to the element of the unexpected this introduces, holding up perfectly when watched back 30 years after it first aired.

2) Treehouse of Horror Presents: Not It (2022)

While almost every season of The Simpsons has a Treehouse of Horror episode, separate standalone horror stories have been much rarer. Season 34 saw the traditional Treehouse of Horror format joined by a one-off special, titled “Treehouse of Horror Presents: Not It”. A tribute to and light parody of Stephen King’s It, the episode doesn’t follow the anthology format of other Treehouse of Horror episodes. A full-length episode dedicating its full 20-minute runtime to parodying It, the Halloween special manages to feel completely different from the tightly-paced segments of other Treehouse of Horror episodes. With a longer runtime comes the opportunity to space out the episode’s funnier moments, which in turn allowed its scariest aspects to really shine through. As the story it’s based on is one of the scariest novels and its adaptation one of the scariest movies of recent years, it’s hardly surprising that the episode managed to be as chilling and terrifying as it is. The parody works well, but so do the scares, making it a great example of Treehouse of Horror‘s versatility.

1) Treehouse of Horror VI (1995)

There might have been many great Halloween specials over the years, but The Simpsons‘ Treehouse of Horror episodes from seasons 1-10 still stand out as the show’s scariest. Another Halloween special that stands out in the memories of many fans is season 7’s “Treehouse of Horror VI”, which offered us “Attack of the 50-Foot Eyesores”, “Nightmare on Evergreen Terrace”, and “Homer3”. The first of the three segments is by far the least memorable, and the final segment’s combination of visual style marked it as one of the first Treehouse of Horror episodes to experiment with the show’s presentation. However, it’s “Nightmare on Evergreen Terrace” that brings the scares, with Groundskeeper Willie taking on the role of Freddy Krueger and violently killing Springfield’s children in their dreams. The episode delivers some truly terrifying imagery, with Willie’s burning animated corpse and his transformation into a Scottish, bagpipe-themed spider creature being particularly noteworthy moments. When watched back in 2026, this episode still carries the clear potential to terrify its audience, despite being more than 30 years old.