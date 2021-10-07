Peaky Blinders Creator Reveals When Film Will Start Shooting

The upcoming sixth season of Peaky Blinders may be its last, but the story of Tommy Shelby will be wrapping up in a feature-length film following the final season’s release. Creator Steven Knight confirmed that the hit BBC and Netflix series would be getting the movie treatment, and he’s now opening up about when the film will actually head into production. While to Variety speaking at the BFI London Film Festival, Knight revealed that the Peaky Blinders movie will start shooting in 2023.

Season 6 of Peaky Blinders has already been filmed and is almost entirely edited, according to Knight. With that set to debut in 2022, work on the film will begin the following year, giving the team time to prepare and work on other projects.

“And then I am going to write the feature which will be set in and shot in Birmingham,” Knight said. “And that will probably be sort of the end of the road for Peaky Blinders as we know it.”

Earlier this year, Knight explained that the movie may not be the end of the entire Peaky Blinders franchise, though it will conclude the main story of the series. There are potential shows that could come after the film, though Knight isn’t a fan of calling them “spinoffs.”

“It’s a fully formed idea and it has a beginning, middle and end,” Knight said of the Peaky Blinders film. “And I think it’s going to be a fitting conclusion to the story told so far, but from it, there will be things I don’t really call spinoffs, but there will be other TV shows that I hope will come out of [it], that will continue to tell the story of this part of society and this family.”

If more shows set in the world of Peaky Blinders do get picked up going forward, Knight likely won’t be overseeing them as he has with the original series. He mentioned at BFI that he will likely “pass the baton” to other writers and creators for subsequent shows.

Peaky Blinders has aired each of its seasons on BBC in the UK before they’re released on Netflix in the United States and other markets. It seems as though the film could follow the same release format, though nothing has been confirmed just yet.

