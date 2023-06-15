People's Choice Awards to Stream Live on Peacock For First Time Ever

For the first time ever, the People's Choice Awards will live stream on Peacock. On Wednesday, NBC announced that the 49th People's Choice Awards will take place on February 18, 2024, and in addition to that being a bit later than when they usually take place — they generally take place at the end of the year — they will also be simulcast on NBC, E!, and now Peacock. The in-person ceremony will take place at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California beginning at 8 p.m. ET. The eligibility period for the 2024 People's Choice Awards runs from January 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023, with a full list of categories and awards to be announced at a later date.

"The mission of the People's Choice Awards continues to be about giving a voice to those whose opinions matter most — the people," Cassandra Tryon, senior vice president of entertainment live events for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement (via The Wrap). "Moving the telecast to the heart of awards season and expanding our reach to Peacock's audience creates a platform for the people's voice to be heard louder than ever, giving stars and their fans an opportunity to celebrate together."

The 2022 People's Choice Awards was a surprise ratings hit, delivering 173 million total engagements across linear, digital, and social platforms. That ceremony was hosted by comedian Kenan Thompson and honored Lizzo with the People's Champion Award and Ryan Reynolds with the People's Icon Award.

The 2024 People's Choice Awards will also feature a behind-the scenes look at the ceremony, Backstage Live, available on social platforms. It was also previously announced that on September 28 of this year the inaugural two-hour People's Choice Country Awards will air at 8 p.m. ET across NBC and Peacock from the Grand Ole Opry stage in Nashville.

The People's Choice Awards is "the only awards show powered by the people" and honors fan favorites in movies, television, music, and popular culture. The awards show was founded in 1975 and aired on CBS from 1975 through 2017 before moving to E! in 2018. It's aired simultaneously on NBC and E! since 2021. The telecast is produced by Den of Thieves with executive producers Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager, and Barb Bialkowski.