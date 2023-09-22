Hasbro Reveals Power Rangers Tommy Oliver Master Morpher at PulseCon, How to Order

Hasbro had several anticipated reveals up their sleeve at PulseCon, and one of the biggest was from the world of Power Rangers. Today Hasbro officially pulled the curtain back on the Power Rangers Lightning Collection Tommy Oliver Master Morpher, an item that has been talked about for quite some time but had never been confirmed by Hasbro. That changed today at PulseCon, and the Master Morpher will feature six diecast Power Coins that include all of Tommy’s various Ranger forms from Mighty Morphin, Zeo, Turbo, and Dino Thunder. The Morpher also features all new lines of dialogue recorded by Frank before his tragic passing, and Hasbro Pulse will be making a donation to the JED Foundation to honor Frank’s legacy with the franchise. You can order the Tommy Oliver Master Morpher exclusively on Hasbro Pulse right here for $64.99, and orders for non-premium Pulse members open up at 5 EST. You can check out everything available from PulseCon right here.

The Master Morpher fits into a stone-styled base that fits all of the Power Coins. There is also a storage compartment at the center of the base if you want to store Coins there. Seeing the Morpher on camera, the chrome is impressive and immediately makes it pop off the screen. The coins are die-cast metal, and when you insert each coin into the Morpher you will get sounds and lines of dialogue based solely on that Ranger form. The button on the side opens the Morpher and it lights up around the coin before the dialogue kicks in.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/HasbroPulse/status/1705257332614091202

Frank recorded quite a bit of dialogue for the Morpher, and the team said there are some easter eggs and plenty of references contained within the new lines. This is exclusive to Hasbro Pulse, so it may be a limited item, but hopefully, everyone who wants one will eventually be able to get one.

During the presentation of the Master Morpher, Hasbro’s Emily Bader said, “We were able to work with the wonderful late Jason David Frank on this item. He actually came in and recorded new unique lines for the audio for this item. And so the Master Morpher is going to be one of our Pulse Con exclusives for today, and we are really really honored that we were both able to work on this product.”

“That it was something we were able to do as a company, and we just wanted to take a moment for…Power Rangers is a lot of fun and a lot of excitement, but just a quick kind of serious moment to say thank you so much to Jason for his legacy on the brand. For his family. For helping us work through this process, and that we just really appreciate everything about this item,” Bader said.

“So in honor of the release of the Lightning Collection Master Morpher and Jason’s legacy, Hasbro Pulse will be making a donation to the JED Foundation, which is a foundation that provides support and resources to mental health protection and suicide prevention among young adults and teens. And so many of us at Hasbro, both Tommy and Jason were some of our childhood heroes, and so this opportunity to work with Jason David Frank on this time was really a once-in-a-lifetime experience that we will always cherish,” Bader said.

You can find the Master Morpher on Hasbro Pulse here.

Will you be picking up a Tommy Oliver Master Morpher? Let us know in the comments, and as always you can talk all things Power Rangers with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb.