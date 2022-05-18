Peppa Pig's Adventure Live Show is Heading to Your City

The charming characters of Hasbro and eOne's Peppa Pig are hitting the stage in Peppa Pig's Adventure, and it is coming to a city near you soon. Peppa Pig Live features some of your favorite characters from the show, including Peppa, George, Daddy Pig, Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep, and Gerald Giraffe, and fans will have the chance to watch a 60 minute live musical adventure when the Peppa crew heads out on a camping trip full of singing, dancing, and games. Tonight's show will take place at TPAC in Nashville, TN, but more shows will follow over the next few days in Indianapolis, Johnstown, Rutland, and Binghamton, and you can find information on tickets right here.

In addition to the main show, fans can also take part in a special photo experience after the show with the Peppa Pig characters and cast. If you want to get more of an idea on what the show is like you can watch the full 2022 National Tour trailer in the video above. You can also find the official description of the show below.

"Come join Peppa on an exciting camping trip in the woods with George and her school friends, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe. With lunchboxes packed and Daddy Pig driving the bus, Peppa and friends are excited about their outdoor adventure, full of singing, dancing, games and surprises. Little piggies everywhere will love this 60-minute live musical experience!"

Here are the remaining dates on the 2022 Peppa Pig Live National Tour:

Nashville, TN – Andrew Jackson Hall

Wednesday 5/18/22

Indianapolis, IN – Clowes Memorial Hall

Thursday 5/19/22

Johnstown, PA – 1st Summit Arena

Friday 5/20/22

Rutland, VT – Paramount Theatre

Saturday 5/21/22

Binghamton, NY – Broome County Forum Theatre

Sunday 5/22/22

Peppa Pig is a beloved children's show following the adventures of Peppa and her family, including her brother George and Mummy and Daddy Pig. Whether they are jumping in muddy puddles, celebrating birthdays, having fun at school, or making paper airplanes, the family always ends up having a great time, and fans also meet characters like Granny and Grandpa Pig, Zoe Zebra, Rebecca Rabbit, Suzy Sheep, Pedro Pony, Gerald Giraffe, Freddie Fox, Emily Elephant, Mandy Mouse, Danny Dog, and more.

Will you be heading out to Peppa Pig's Adventure? Let us know in the comments!