Percy Jackson and the Olympians: First Season 2 Image Teases Notable Sea of Monsters Character

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is back for a sophomore season. After the smash success of Percy Jackson Season 1 on Disney+, the house of mouse gave the green light for a new batch of episodes that would chronicle the events of Rick Riordan's second book in the original pentalogy, The Sea of Monsters. Returning for Percy Jackson Season 2 will be the full main ensemble from the first season (Walker Scobell, Aryan Simhadri, Leah Jeffries) as well as newcomer characters like Tyson and Thalia. While Tyson and Thalia will need human counterparts to portray them, the same cannot be said for some of the world's mythological creatures.

Percy Jackson Season 2 Image Teases Hippocampi

(Photo: @jamesbobin)

The Son of Poseidon may have found water-bound transportation.

Taking to Instagram, Percy Jackson and the Olympians director James Tobin shared the first set image from Percy Jackson Season 2. The shot is a simple close up look at a door on Camp Half-Blood, one which notably features a seahorse as the door handle.

"Back at camp," Bobin wrote in the caption.

Percy Jackson's New Creature Explained

While at first a seahorse to the mortal eye, it is much more likely that this door handle is actually a hippocampi. In Greek mythology, hippocampi are creatures with half horse, half fish bodies and are tasked with drawing Poseidon's chariot. Their movements are what create seafoam.

On the page, hippocampi debut in The Sea of Monsters, the same source material being adapted for Percy Jackson Season 2. One hippocampus gets shine over the rest, that being a hippocampus named Rainbow. At the request of Poseidon himself, Rainbow guides Percy, Annabeth, and Percy's half-brother Tyson to the Princess Andromeda, the ship that plays host to Luke and his villainous forces. Rainbow pops up sporadically throughout The Sea of Monsters to help Percy and company with their quest.

Things are moving forward fast for Percy Jackson Season 2 thanks to a significant amount of proactivity prior to the renewal announcement. Author and series executive producer Rick Riordan told ComicBook in September 2023 that there was a preliminary writers' room to "sketch out" Season 2 long before it was made official.

"I would assume so," Riordan told ComicBook when asked if Season 2 would use Season 1's framework. "I think that we got some good preliminary work done. I think it was very solid, and I think everybody felt very good about it. That would be my assumption, and we'll just see what happens."

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is expected to begin production later this summer.