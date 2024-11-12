Percy Jackson Confirms Season 2 Casting for One Major Character

Percy Jackson and the Olympians has found its Athena. Actress Andra Day has officially signed on to play the Greek goddess of wisdom, Disney announced at the D23 Expo in Brazil last week. Day addressed fans directly in a video that was later shared on social media.

“I can’t wait to bring her to life and work alongside such talented actors,” Day said. “Stay tuned for this epic journey, y’all.” This news comes as Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 is in the midst of filming. Production began in August, and is scheduled to conclude by the end of January 2025, which means Day has likely already been on set. Her character is central to the story going forward in Rick Riordan’s books. She is the mother of Annabeth Chase (Leah Sava Jeffries) and becomes a friend to Percy (Walker Scobell).

Day is the latest of several big casting announcements for this series. We’ve also learned that Season 2 will feature Daniel Diemer as Tyson the cyclops, Tamara Smart as Thalia Grace, and Sandra Bernhard, Kristen Schaal and Margaret Cho as the Gray Sisters. Returning stars include Aryan Simhadri as Grover, Charlie Bushnell as Luke and Dior Goodjohn as Clarisse.

Day is best known as a singer and songwriter in the R&B and soul genres, but her transition into acting in recent years has been very well received. She made her film debut in 2021, starring in The United States vs. Billie Holiday. Her portrayal of Holiday earned her a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama, and an Oscar nomination as well.

Percy Jackson and the Olymians is an adaptation of Riordan’s young adult novel series by the same name. They tell the story of a 12-year-old who discovers he is actually a demigod – the son of Poseidon. He must come to terms with his burgeoning supernatural powers all while trying to prevent a war between among the gods. Season 1 adapted the first book in Riordan’s series, The Lightning Thief, while Season 2 is expected to adapt the sequel, The Sea of Monsters. Riordan wrote five books in this series, and another 14 novels in the Camp Half-Blood Chronicles.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1 is streaming now on Disney+. Season 2 is expected to premiere sometime in 2025, but no release date has been set so far. Riordan’s books are available now in print, digital and audiobook formats.