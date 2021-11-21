Peter Aykroyd, SNL Alum and Brother of Dan Aykroyd, Dies at 66

Peter Aykroyd, a former Saturday Night Live cast member and writer, has died. Aykroyd is the younger brother of actor Dan Aykroyd and was part of Saturday Night Live in 1979 and 1980. He was 66 at the time of his passing. No cause of death has been indicated.

Saturday Night Live announced Aykroyd’s death following last night’s episode with a tribute card attached to the short film Java Junkie, in which Aykroyd starred as a man addicted to coffee. You can check out the short film and tribute card for yourself below:

https://twitter.com/nbcsnl/status/1462309004974202884

In addition to being part of Saturday Night Live, Aykroyd co-created the 1996 sci-fi series PSI Factor: Chronicles of the Paranormal with Christopher Chacon and Peter Ventrella while his brother Dan hosted it. Aykroyd also appeared as an actor throughout the ’80s and ’90s in movies and series like 1985’s Spies Like Us, 1993’s Coneheads, 1999’s Justice, and 1986’s Hot Shots. He also co-wrote the 1991 film Nothing But Trouble with his brother Dan, who directed and starred in the movie alongside Chevy Chase, John Candy, and Demi Moore.

Aykroyd was even set to be the voice of Elwood Blues in 1997’s The Blues Brothers Animated Series, though the series never aired. Jim Belushi was set to provide the voice of Jake Blues, which would have meant that the two would have been the animated counterparts to their brothers, Dan and John.

Peter Aykroyd was born on November 19, 1955 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada to Lorraine and Peter Aykroyd. As noted above, he is the younger brother of Dan Aykroyd. As indicated by Saturday Night Live, he died on November 20, 2021.