Peter Dinklage Wins Emmy Award for ‘Game Of Thrones’

Game of Thrones may be nearing its end, but it looks like the series’ awards buzz isn’t slowing down.

During tonight’s Emmys ceremony, Peter Dinklage won the Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series award, for his role as Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones. You can check out a video of his acceptance speech below.

Peter Dinklage on his #GameOfThrones fame: “I cannot walk down the street anymore” #Emmys pic.twitter.com/co0PfNHSRi — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 18, 2018

Season 7 of the hit HBO series saw Tyrion in a unique predicament, as he began to serve as a sort of advisor to Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). As fans saw, those three characters formed a pretty close bond with each other, even if they manifested in some different ways.

“A lot of the time with Tyrion, it’s professional and personal,” Dinklage shared in an interview earlier this year. “Obviously, he has feelings for Daenerys. He loves her — or thinks he does. She’s awe-inspiring. He’s questioning that because he doesn’t have a good track record for falling in love. There’s jealousy wrapped up in there. And he loves Jon Snow, too. They’re the two people he has the most in common with, in a way — they’re both outsiders in their own families who have refused to follow the path their family has taken, and hopefully for the better.”

It’s unclear what will happen next for Tyrion in Game of Thrones‘ final season, even though his onscreen brother has hinted pretty positively about how things turn out.

“It was a surprise,” Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jaime Lannister, said in an interview earlier this month. “God, every time we got a new script I thought, ‘OK, this is probably going to be the one.’ But no. The Lannister kids made it to the end.”

“I wrote the writers when I finished reading and just said, ‘I don’t think you could’ve done a better job at finishing this story.’” Coster-Waldau said in a previous interview. “To me, it was very satisfying but also very surprising and all the things that I was hoping for. It still made sense. It wasn’t like one of those where the killer is suddenly revealed in the last act and you go, ‘Oh! I didn’t see that coming.’ Here, they’ve done a really, really good job.”

What do you think of Dinklage’s Emmy win? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

The final season of Game of Thrones will debut sometime in 2019.