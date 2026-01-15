Phineas And Ferb Announces New Movie

Phineas And Ferb’s return to Disney has been one of the biggest animated resurrections in recent memory, as the titular characters haven’t missed a beat when it comes to their summer-themed adventures. The fifth season is planning to restart its latest episode run in a few days, but these installments aren’t the only thing that series creators are working on. In a new reveal, Phineas And Ferb are planning to receive their third movie, set to arrive on Disney+ and the Disney Channel, and will focus on a new time-travel storyline exploring the past of the young siblings.

As reported by the outlet Variety, a third film in the popular animated franchise has been confirmed, though an official title has yet to be revealed. Luckily, Disney was more than willing to give Ferb and Phineas fans a hint of what is to come by sharing the synopsis for the franchise’s upcoming movie. Here’s how Phineas And Ferb describe their upcoming feature-length film, “Dr. Doofenshmirtz’s latest time‑travel experiment backfires, erasing the moment Phineas’ mom meets Ferb’s dad — meaning the boys never become brothers and every day is merely adequate. As reality unravels and the future hangs in the balance, Phineas and Ferb must restore the timeline before it’s too late.”

While this might be a brand new adventure for the animated duo, the original cast is making a comeback for this film. The confirmed cast includes Vincent Martella as Phineas Flynn, David Errigo Jr. as Ferb Fletcher, Ashley Tisdale as Candace Flynn, Caroline Rhea as Linda Flynn-Fletcher, Alyson Stoner as Isabella Garcia-Shapiro, Maulik Pancholy as Baljeet, Bobby Gaylor as Buford, Dee Bradley Baker as Perry the Platypus, Povenmire as Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz, and Marsh as Major Francis Monogram. Needless to say, Disney is looking to expand on the franchise, thanks to Phineas And Ferb’s successful return to the airwaves.

Phineas And Ferb’s Creators Speak

In a joint statement from creators Jeff “Swampy” Marsh and Dan Povenmire, the dynamic duo explained the story behind the upcoming film, “We’ve always wanted to explore a story centered on family and unconditional love, preferably in a way that’s bold and sentimental yet classically funny. We’re grateful to Ayo and her team for giving us the runway to expand Danville and take these characters to a whole new level.”

Ayo Davis, President of Disney Branded Television, also had some thoughts on the next chapter of the beloved Disney franchise, “Phineas and Ferb’ is built on imagination, heart, and humor, where the unexpected is always part of the fun. This movie gives Dan and Swampy the chance to stretch that world even further and play with what happens when everything gets turned on its head.” While a release date hasn’t been revealed for the upcoming film, we have to imagine that fans of the franchise will be counting down the days for this new adventure.

