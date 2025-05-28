Phineas and Ferb Creators Tease Return to 10-Year Timeskip: “We Haven’t Said No” (Exclusive)

Phineas and Ferb is coming back for new episodes later this Summer, and the original creators behind it all haven’t ruled out a return to the ten year time skip seen in the original series. Phineas and Ferb is now back in action with a new revival series ten years after its original run with Disney came to an end, and everyone is picking up right from where it all left off. With the original creators and voice cast from the original series returning for their respective roles with the new episodes, fans are getting a special kind of reunion for Phineas and Ferb.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But one of the most exciting episodes from the classic Phineas and Ferb era was fittingly an episode that moved the series’ timeline forward ten years. “Act Your Age” came shortly before Season 4 came to an end, and offered a whole new look at the future for everyone. Speaking to ComicBook ahead of the new Phineas and Ferb revival premiere, series creators Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh reveal that a return to this future timeline is still potentially on the table, “We haven’t said no to anything yet…”

Disney Branded Television

Will Phineas and Ferb Keep Acting Their Age?

When asked about a potential return to the “Act Your Age” future timeline with Phineas and Ferb‘s new revival, Marsh explained that there’s a freedom to explore whatever stories they want, “We haven’t said no to anything yet, and it’s been kind of fun. Although I think we had the same freedom when we made the first episodes, it felt this time like, ‘Oh, we’re getting a whole fresh batch. We can go explore things that we didn’t think we could.’” In fact, it feels like the team can have all sorts of ideas to explore for their episodes, “And I’m sure we could’ve, but now it feels like we can give some air to a whole Buford episode or a whole Baljeet episode. So it means things like that are a lot more possible.”

As for potentially returning to the ten year time skip seen “Act Your Age,” Marsh explained that it would just need to have a story that would make it compelling to make, “I think, if we were to go back and do something with the older characters, it would just have to be a good enough story and an emotional enough story to make that compelling.” So for fans hoping to see more of this future in the Phineas and Ferb revival, it sounds like it’s on the table along with many ideas that are now possible too.

Disney Television Animation

When Does Phineas and Ferb Season 5 Come Out?

Phineas and Ferb will be officially returning to Disney Channel for its new season on June 5th, and will begin streaming with Disney+ on June 6th. Series creator Dan Povenmire will be providing the voice for Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz once more, and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh will return for Major Francis Monogram. They will be leading their returning fellow stars from the original series (and sequel projects) Vincent Martella as Phineas Flynn, David Errigo Jr. as Ferb Fletcher, Ashley Tisdale as Candace Flynn, Caroline Rhea as Linda Flynn-Fletcher, Dee Bradley Baker as Perry the Platypus and Alyson Stoner as Isabella Garcia-Shapiro.

Disney teases what to expect from the new Phineas and Ferb series as such, “[T]he new season of ‘Phineas and Ferb’ will follow the inventive stepbrothers as they tackle another 104 days of summer. Candace is more determined than ever to finally bust her little brothers while their pet platypus, Perry, continues to lead a double life as the suave Agent P, whose sole mission is to thwart Dr. Doofenshmirtz from taking over the Tri-State area.”