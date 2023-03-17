Phineas and Ferb Revival Confirms Co-Creator Will Return for New Episodes

The iconic animated series Phineas and Ferb is returning to Disney television at some point in the not-too-distant future, with the House of Mouse handing the show an additional 40 episode order. That news was already exciting for fans of the series when it broke earlier this year. On Thursday, however, the return of Phineas and Ferb got even more interesting, as Disney announced the original co-creator and executive producer was coming back to work on the new episodes.

Jeff "Swampy" Marsh co-created Phineas and Ferb, with the show going on to air for 126 episodes, five one-hour specials, and two original movies. Marsh will be returning to the celebrated series as an executive producer and voice director for all 40 of the new episodes, working alongside his longtime creative partner Dan Povenmire.

"Swampy is one of the brightest creators in animation and among his many passions is connecting and collaborating with creative people, whether it's through writing, animation design, directing, music or acting," said Meredith Roberts, executive Vice President of Television Animation at Disney Branded Television. He continually elevates their artistry, as well as his own, to tell the bigger and more entertaining stories for global audiences. We're thrilled to be continuing our partnership and look forward to a long and exciting road ahead."

In addition to the new Phineas and Ferb episodes, Marsh will also be executive producing and voice directing a new preschool animated series called Hey A.J. The series is based on the books by Martellus Bennett, and the football star-turned-author will executive produce alongside Marsh and Michael Hodges.

"Swampy is a multihyphenate talent bringing excellence to Hey A.J., a playful, music-filled series that represents what is most dear to him – family – and a relatable, positive portrayal of a child and her parents, a stay-at-home father and small business owner mother," said Alyssa Sapire, senior Vice President, Series and Strategy for Disney Junior. "With every step, we're even more elated with the collaboration of Swampy's creative team and look forward to delivering a show that will entertain our young viewers and their parents too."

