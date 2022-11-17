Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin Showrunner Reveals If Original Cast Will Cameo in New Series (Exclusive)

The Pitch Perfect franchise is continuing on Peacock next week with the arrival of Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin. The spinoff series follows Adam Devine's Bumper as he tries to follow his dreams and become a solo music star, journeying to Berlin to work with Flula Borg's Peter, a musician-turned-manager. The six-episode first season of the series is all about Bumper's misadventures, so don't expect to see a ton of cameos from other characters in the Pitch Perfect universe.

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin showrunner Megan Amram recently spoke to ComicBook.com's Chris Killian about the new series, and she touched on the topic of returning characters. Bumper and Peter are both characters who first appeared in Pitch Perfect movies, and the show will focus solely on them. That means other Pitch Perfect characters won't be appearing, at least not in the first season.

"For whatever reason, we did not reach out for any cameos because it was important to me since we had two Pitch Perfect characters in Bumper and Peter (Borg) that – it's only six episodes – I wanted to make sure that they really had their time to breathe and get to know new people without just overloading the show with cameos," Amram explained. "I think if we got a Season 2 that would definitely be exciting for me. But it felt like it was its own cohesive thing for Season 1."

When the series was announced, Amram revealed that the idea for Bumper in Berlin stemmed from the opportunity to keep the Pitch Perfect universe going while still making something totally unique.

"With Bumper in Berlin, the other producers and I decided we wanted to expand the world of Pitch Perfect into something recognizable yet unique," said Amram. "We wanted to keep what made the movies special but create a new world that felt completely original. To take the elements of the movies we know and love -- the humor, the camaraderie, and the music -- and make it something sweet and absurd. Two beloved characters from the movies are joined by a whole new cast of characters who hopefully inject a freshness and absurdity to the franchise the world already adores."

The first season of Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin arrives on Peacock on November 24th.