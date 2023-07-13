Poker Face Season 2 Gets Surprising Update

Poker Face may have become one of the first popular shows of 2023, with fans tuning in to Peacock to follow the show's madcap mystery. Those stories are set to continue, with a second season of Poker Face officially in the works — but it sounds like we'll have to wait a little while for that. A new report from Variety dives into how the entertainment industry will be impacted by the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike, as well as the pending SAG-AFTRA actors strike.

According to their findings, the premiere of Season 2 of Poker Face has been delayed to 2024. Given the fact that Season 2 wasn't greenlit until midway through Season 1's airing earlier this year, it was probably safe to assume that new episodes wouldn't be arriving until the next year anyway, but there's no telling at this point when the episodes could be released in 2024.

What Is Poker Face About?

In Poker Face, Lyonne stars as Charlie Cale, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop, encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can't help but solve.

"Poker Face is one of those rare, undeniable shows that we all fell in love with from the start, but the critical acclaim and viewer response has been beyond our wildest dreams," Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said when Season 2 was greenlit. "Working alongside the creative genius of Rian Johnson, Natasha Lyonne, and Ram Bergman, along with our partners at MRC and T-Street, has been a spectacular ride, and we can't wait to hit the road for another season as we continue to build momentum across Peacock's originals slate."

What Will Poker Face Season 2 Be About?

Season 2 of Poker Face is expected to deal with the fallout of the Season 1 finale, which saw Charlie draw the ire of a new villain, crime boss Beatrix Hasp (Rhea Perlman). In theory, that should present the opportunity for Charlie to solve new mysteries, something that showrunners Nora Zuckerman and Lilla Zuckerman seemed to suggest in a previous interview with Variety.

"We certainly have ideas," Nora explained. "There's a lot of stuff we wanted to do in Season 1 that we kind of put aside and said, we love this, but we'll wait. The details are still being ironed out. It was such an early pickup, I don't think anybody expected it so soon. So it's a real exciting prospect."

"We're so much more educated now on how to write this show and how to innovate on the form that I think when we go back and take a look at some of those worlds or characters or murders that we set aside, we might find fresh ways in," Lilla added. "And we've seen this kind of formula works, messing around with different tones works, meeting new dastardly characters every week works. So I think we can go into Season 2 with a lot of confidence and a lot of creativity."

What do you think of the newest update surrounding Poker Face Season 2? Are you sad that the show is delayed? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!