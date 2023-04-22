Pretty Little Liars Star Returning For Season 2 of HBO Max Reboot

A familiar face is headed back to the world of Pretty Little Liars. In a social media post on Friday, the series confirmed that Annabeth Gish will be reprising her role as Doctor Sullivan in Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, the upcoming second season of the Max reboot. Gish previously portrayed Sullivan in the original Pretty Little Liars series, which aired on Freeform from 2010 to 2017 and earned a large fanbase. The Pretty Little Liars reboot is set five years after the events of the flagship series, and follows an entirely new crop of characters in a horror-tinged story.

"The doctor will see you now," the post reads. "Annabeth Gish is b🅰️ck as Dr. Sullivan. Pretty Little Liars: Summer School is officially in production."

What is the Pretty Little Liars reboot about?

In Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in present day, a disparate group of teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin committed by their parents two decades ago...as well as their own. In the dark, coming-of-age, horror-tinged drama PRETTY LITTLE LIARS: ORIGINAL SIN, we find ourselves miles away from Rosewood, but within the existing Pretty Little Liars universe — in a brand-new town, with a new generation of Little Liars.

Bailee Madison stars as Imogen Adams, Chandler Kinney as Tabby Haworthe, Zaria as Faran Bryant, Maia Reficco as Noa Olivar, Mallory Bechtel as Karen/Kelly Beasley, Sharon Leal as Sidney Haworthe, Elena Goode as Marjorie Olivar, Eric Johnson as Sheriff Tom Beasley, Alex Aiono as Shawn Noble and Lea Salonga as Elodie Honrada. The series is spearheaded by Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, as well as fellow Chilling Adventures of Sabrina alum Lindsay Calhoon Bring, Alloy Entertainment, and Warner Bros. TV.

"We are so proud of the incredible response both critically and from fans that PRETTY LITTLE LIARS: ORIGINAL SIN has received," Sarah Aubrey, HBO Max Head of Original Content, said when Season 2 was officially greenlit. "Viewers have embraced our new generation of Liars, and Roberto and Lindsay's brilliantly dark, horror-fueled take on this iconic franchise. Along with Alloy and Warner Bros. Television, we are thrilled to continue the 'Pretty Little Liars' legacy."

