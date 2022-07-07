Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Releases New Trailer

Pretty Little Liars' return to television is almost eminent, with Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin poised to hit HBO Max later this month. The new series will take the general concept of the soapy Freeform series and give it a spine-tingling update, with the help of a new ensemble cast. There have been a lot of questions surrounding how the ten-episode first season of Original Sin will unfold, and a new trailer for the series provides a pretty epic look at what that will entail. You can check it out below.

In Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in present day, a disparate group of teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin committed by their parents two decades ago...as well as their own. In the dark, coming-of-age, horror-tinged drama PRETTY LITTLE LIARS: ORIGINAL SIN, we find ourselves miles away from Rosewood, but within the existing Pretty Little Liars universe — in a brand-new town, with a new generation of Little Liars."

The series is being spearheaded by Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, as well as fellow Chilling Adventures of Sabrina alum Lindsay Calhoon Bring, Alloy Entertainment, and Warner Bros. TV. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Peacemaker alum Lisa Soper is set to direct the first two episodes.

"We're such huge fans of what I. Marlene King and her iconic cast created, we knew that we had to treat the original series as #CANON and do something different," Aguirre-Sacasa and Calhoon Bring said in a statement when the series was first announced. "So we're leaning into the suspense and horror in this reboot, which hopefully will honor what the fans loved about the hit series, while weaving in new, unexpected elements."

"Roberto and Lindsay are expanding the Pretty Little Liars universe with more murder, mysteries, and scandal, and we can't wait," added Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max.

The first two episodes of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin will debut on Thursday, July 28th, exclusively on HBO Max.